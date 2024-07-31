The first urban renewal project without financial assistance in Nof HaGalil

Something good is happening in Nof HaGalil: The Northern District Planning and Building Committee has approved a massive urban renewal plan in Nof HaGalil. For the first time in the city, this is a plan that is economically viable for the developer, and therefore will not require financial assistance.

The plan, initiated by the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Nof HaGalil Municipality, covers a total area of 7.3 hectares. It is located in the city's old center, near the Rasco Center. Currently, the area contains 241 housing units in 14 buildings of 3-4 stories, built in the 1960s, which are neither accessible nor fortified and will be cleared for the new project.

The new construction under the plan includes 950 housing units to be built in 13 buildings of 6-9 stories and three buildings of 17-24 stories.

Out of the total housing units, about 250 will be allocated for small apartments. In addition to the housing units, the plan includes 7,000 square meters for public buildings, 1,150 square meters of commercial space, and 1,150 square meters of employment areas. At the heart of the plan is a 1.6 hectares open public space that connects all parts of the neighborhood and its surroundings. Also proposed is an active urban square combining commercial, leisure, employment, community institutions, and residential activities.

"A historic milestone for Nof HaGalil."

Dikla Adi Peretz, Northern District Planner at the Planning Administration said: "This is an innovative plan meticulously crafted with attention to detail, marking a significant announcement for the residents of Nof HaGalil. The plan is designed across from the existing Rasco center, predominantly featuring tiered construction and three residential towers, offering apartments with stunning views of the neighborhood. The plan includes a vibrant urban square and a high-quality public space in the neighborhood. I hope for its prompt realization and for additional renewal plans to follow."

Mayor Ronen Plot said: "The Northern District Committee's approval is a historic milestone for Nof HaGalil. These are very old residential buildings, constructed in the early 1960s during the city's early years. Their demolition for new construction serves as an unparalleled cornerstone in the urban renewal revolution of Nof HaGalil, which is rapidly transforming into a sought-after city with a high quality of life, crowned by the city's national education award. This plan joins a series of urban renewal programs currently being promoted in Nof HaGalil, encompassing hundreds of new housing units."