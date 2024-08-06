After the disaster: The state plans a more optimistic future for Majdal Shams

Majdal Shams, the Druze village on the slopes of Mount Hermon, will struggle to recover from the severe blow it received two weeks ago, on the evening of Saturday, July 27th. Entire families whose tomorrow will no longer be like yesterday or the day before. A long and endless line of burial shrouds were laid to rest in the ground last Sunday, alongside innocent childhood dreams untouched by any evil intentions. They just wanted to play soccer, dream of a different, better future.

The state also plans a different and more optimistic future for Majdal Shams. Just last year, half a year before the world turned upside down for us, a comprehensive new master plan was approved by the District Planning and Building Committee for the high settlement in Israel, spanning about 1,600 hectares. This plan presents a leap forward for the settlement whose current population of about 11,500 has been cramped for years.

The plan was initiated by the Local Planning Department in coordination with the Approval Committee between the Ministry and in collaboration with the Local Council of Majdal Shams and the Northern Committee of Mount Hermon. It includes an additional 2,700 housing units that will accommodate a target population of about 16,800 residents. In addition, it establishes a comprehensive planning framework for Majdal Shams, serving as a basis for the preparation and approval of detailed matching plans.

The plan includes three new residential and development areas: the southwest neighborhood "New Majdal" covering 72 hectares, which will include 1,300 housing units with up to 6 floors; the southeast neighborhood "Reihan" covering 33 hectares, including 960 housing units with up to 4 floors; and the northwest neighborhood covering 35 hectares, including 850 housing units with up to 5 floors.

In addition to residential expansion, the plan aims to transform the northern Mount Hermon's northern solar observatory into a tourist center that will attract many visitors. Thus, the plan proposes 73,000 square meters for tourist use, including new hotels, accommodation rooms, and lodges, 705,000 square meters for commercial and employment areas, and 815,000 square meters for public buildings.

Furthermore, the plan allows for the expansion and arrangement of the sacred Druze burial site of Nebi Yafouri located in the southern part of the settlement. classmates and teachers of druze children killed in the deadly missile attack at a soccer field visit the site in the druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, August 2, 2024. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

"The plan is the result of a comprehensive planning effort unprecedented in recent years in all Druze communities in the North," explained Eran Nitzan, Chairman of the Northern District Committee, with the plan approved in March 2023.

"Majdal Shams, the highest and northernmost settlement in Israel, is expected to become a significant tourist destination in the region. The development of this settlement, the increase in housing units, and the establishment of hotels and accommodation units are a boon to the entire North." As mentioned, the plans exist; now we can only hope for better days.