For the citizens: Giv'atayim building dedicated to comfort and rescue

Good News: Thanks to a generous donation by a finance group, an entire building in Giv'atayim has recently been inaugurated as the national headquarters of the "Nechama and Rescue for Israel" organization, which will serve their noble efforts throughout the country. The building, located at 45 Rabin Street in Giv'atayim, includes a large, upgraded shelter that will also serve the residents of Giv'atayim as a civilian aid center in the event of missile attacks and alarms. Additionally, the building will enable the organization to continue operating in emergency situations.

Brothers Moshiko and Shmuelik Moskowitz founded the "Nechama and Rescue for Israel" organization in memory of their mother, Nechama Halperin Moskowitz, of blessed memory, a respected woman who left a lasting impact on their hearts. With the outbreak of the War of the Swords of Iron, the organization launched a volunteer command center that mobilized donations from Israel and abroad for life-saving medical and humanitarian equipment, which was directly delivered to the IDF, security forces, and many citizens in the north, south, and border communities.

Additionally, the organization has promoted the establishment of a rapid response team in Kiryat Shmona. Over the past month, the organization has visited IDF bases with an ice cream truck, popsicles, and treats for soldiers, as well as for Oketz dogs, offering them meals, warm baguettes, and cold drinks.

The organization will operate a medical equipment lending center in the building, allowing anyone in need of oxygen machines, wheelchairs, crutches, and more to receive the necessary assistance. The emergency ambulance dispatch point for "Nechama and Rescue for Israel" will also be located in the new building, with the organization declaring that "it is prepared and ready for any scenario with the best professional equipment."

Moshiko Moskowitz, the organization's founder, says: "We have successfully established a house of kindness, a place that will assist anyone in need. After years of work in the field, it is time for us to operate under one proper roof for all who require it. We work daily in the field with IDF soldiers and do everything we can to support them. Thanks to the contributions of good people, especially the Safra family from Brazil, we will continue to do good for the world."