Curious? Check out Tel Aviv's urban renewal plan for the coming years!

The Tel Aviv Municipality is charting the future of urban renewal in the city: At a special meeting initiated by the Bar Association and the Ezra and Bitzaron Company, the leaders of urban renewal in Tel Aviv-Yafo presented their vision for urban renewal, which will guide the city in the coming years and is expected to add approximately 5,000-6,000 housing units annually.

This includes updating the master plan, approving an alternative to TAMA 38, transitioning to spatial thinking, and creating an inviting urban environment for residents and visitors, all while establishing planning procedures that provide market certainty.

The event, led by Attorney Itamar Pence, Chairman of the Urban Renewal Committee of the Bar Association, and Ezra and Bitzaron, the municipal subsidiary dealing with urban renewal, was attended by over 300 lawyers specializing in the field. Bar Association Chairman Attorney Amit Beher welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the entities.

"We're not here for profit, but to serve the residents"

Lior Shapira, Chairman of the Tel Aviv District of the Bar Association, addressed the upcoming plans, saying that "comprehensive plan 5555 will soon be opened to public participation, and later, plans for districts 5 and 6 will be approved, so the entire city will be covered by plans. All the plans will fall under the Licensing Authority, which I believe will significantly expedite the process and also bring market certainty."

Eli Ginzberg, CEO of Ezra and Bitzaron, emphasized that the company’s mission since its establishment has been to ensure decent and fair housing. "We were not created for profit but to provide services to residents, and today, that means facilitating urban renewal in the city.

"Currently, the company is leading 25 urban renewal projects, accounting for 10% of all the projects in the city," he said. "The expertise developed by Ezra and Bitzaron enables the advancement of projects in areas where the private market struggles with challenges, and together, through collaboration, we achieve significant results."

"The various plans mainly change the path, not the destination"

City Engineer Udi Carmeli gave participants a glimpse into the city's approach to urban renewal: "We are working across the system to shift from point-specific renewal, such as TAMA 38 or 5555, to comprehensive, area-wide planning that creates new spaces, suitable public areas, and a situation where the city continues to function even as it grows.

"The city’s approach involves minimalistic apartments," he said. "Part of our role is to provide the complementary elements in a minimalistic apartment, like the urban living room. The apartments are relatively small, but the pantry is in the commercial street, and the living room is in the public space, which is very different from urban situations seen elsewhere." Udi Carmeli , Tel Aviv Municipality Engineer'' or ''Tel Aviv City Engineer. (credit: DORON SAHAR)

Carmeli discussed the various plans awaiting approval, noting that "the different plans mainly change the method, not the goal. The goal remains the same. The change is based on extensive learning and what has been done here in recent years." Advertisement

Regarding the master plan, he stated that the keyword is updating: "There is no grand revolution or change here, just things we have learned and many things that have changed in legislation. For example, the TAMA/5000 doesn't include the metro, stations, TAMA 70, or the development of spaces."

The city's engineer noted that the municipality encourages area-wide renewal and that there are around 250 plans in the city, with 108 approved and another 130 currently on the table. He also addressed the 5555 plan, an alternative to TAMA 38, which applies to about 15% of the city and focuses primarily on areas where point-specific renewal tools are provided, under very clear rules.

"There are no easements or objections. The plans are volumetric. We provide the framework, and the market determines what goes inside. This move will grant absolute planning certainty."

Carmeli added that thanks to planning certainty in districts 3 and 4, the entire market has changed completely: "Today, the market competes on quality, price, and service. Everything is done transparently within the Licensing Authority." He said that the municipality intends to lead a plan in districts 5 and 6 and aims for the Local Planning and Building Committee to focus primarily on local outline plans (TABA) rather than licensing within seven years. May Loani Sade, Deputy Director of Urban Renewal at “Ezra and Bitzaron” (credit: DORON SAHAR)

"Placing the resident at the center of the process"

May Loani Sade, Deputy Director of Urban Renewal at Ezra and Bitzaron, discussed the company's activities in the field of demolition and rebuilding, noting that the company is currently advancing 25 projects, mainly in the south and east of the city, in areas that are complex both planning-wise and socially.

"Unlike regular organizing companies, Ezra and Bitzaron operate non-profit, with the aim of maximizing benefits for residents," she said. "The process includes comprehensive education for residents, close support throughout all project stages, and involving the tenants in decision-making.

"A key innovation in the company's approach is placing the resident at the center of the process," Loani Sade said. "Ezra and Bitzaron support the residents from the initial education phase to the completion of the project, involving them in all stages of planning and execution.

"The company employs a social advisor, not because it's required by law, but as a key figure in leading the project. The social advisors act as trusted representatives for the tenants and help bridge the gap between residents and planning authorities," she said.

"Additionally, special emphasis is placed on the needs of the elderly and those with special needs, as well as the establishment of a long-term maintenance fund. This approach ensures that urban renewal projects meet the needs of residents and contribute to improving their quality of life."