Pat: Residential gateway a stone’s throw from Jerusalem landmarks

Situated in the valleys of southern Jerusalem is the neighborhood of Pat – an area many will have driven through but may not have visited. Named after Yaacov Pat, a commander in the Hagana, this neighborhood has evolved from its humble beginnings to become a vibrant residential community close to many of the city’s major hubs.

The origins of Pat date back to 1972, when the neighborhood was established on land expropriated from nearby Beit Safafa. Construction companies Shikun Ovdim and Rubinstein were responsible for the initial development, which saw the creation of approximately 650 housing units in buildings ranging from four to eight stories. These buildings were constructed using prefabricated methods, a departure from the traditional Jerusalem stone cladding that characterizes much of the city’s architecture.

The modern-day neighborhood is bordered by Malha, Beit Safafa, Katamonim, and Talpiot.

By 1974, as the populace was growing, Pat still lacked some basic infrastructure, such as internal roads and public spaces. However, the completion of Dov Yosef Road in 1975, which connected Pat to Gilo, marked an important step in its development. Some apartments were allocated as public housing, reflecting the neighborhood’s role in providing affordable living options for Jerusalem’s residents.

The 1990s brought significant changes to Pat, largely due to the Construction and Housing Ministry’s Neighborhood Rehabilitation project. This initiative saw the expansion of apartments and the addition of the iconic Jerusalem stone cladding to most buildings. Many of Pat’s older residential buildings marked a departure from the traditional Jerusalem stone cladding characterizing much city architecture. (credit: FLASH90)

Mostly residential, Pat does contain several small restaurants dotted throughout, as well as a supermarket and several small malls that include local businesses such as laundromats and grocery stores.

Pat is also set to benefit from the construction of the Green Line of the Jerusalem light rail, with work that began in 2018. This project has transformed the landscape of Pat Street and includes a new tunnel under Pat Junction to ease traffic flow heading toward the city center. Construction on the light rail line itself began this year and is scheduled for completion by the end of December.

The junction, located about a kilometer west of the neighborhood at the end of Yaacov Pat Street, is a central intersection in southern Jerusalem. This bustling area is home to various businesses, shops, and restaurants, making it a focal point for residents and visitors. In 2020, the District Planning and Building Committee approved a plan to establish a new complex at Pat Junction, featuring 296 housing units spread across two 30-story towers and two nine-story buildings. The project also includes 3,500 square meters for commercial and employment spaces and 3,700 square meters for public facilities, further enhancing the area’s appeal.

In 2019, the District Planning and Building Committee approved an ambitious urban renewal project in Pat. This project will see the construction of 133 housing units in two residential buildings, one 22 stories and the other 10 stories high, replacing an older building with 24 units at the corner of Berl Locker and Pat streets. The redevelopment reflects the ongoing efforts to modernize the neighborhood while accommodating its growing population. Advertisement

While Pat is still on the small side and mostly residential, its proximity to local landmarks means one is never more than a few minutes away from something to do.

In 2012-2013, part of Hamesila Park, which runs from the old train station down to Malha, was established along the neighborhood’s southern border, providing residents with green space for recreation.

With Malha Mall, Teddy Stadium, and the Pais Arena just a few minutes’ walk from the Pat neighborhood, residents enjoy the convenience of having premier shopping, entertainment, and sports facilities right on their doorstep. Whether you’re looking to catch a basketball game, cheer for one of Jerusalem’s soccer teams, or indulge in some retail therapy, Pat’s proximity to these key venues is a significant advantage, adding to the neighborhood’s appeal and lifestyle.

On the other side of Pat Junction lies Gazelle Valley. The valley, a unique urban nature reserve in the heart of Jerusalem, is home to a thriving herd of mountain gazelles. The park’s primary mission is to preserve this endangered species by maintaining a stable breeding population, with the long-term goal of reintroducing gazelles back into the wild.

The park’s dedicated efforts ensure that these graceful creatures can continue to live in their natural habitat, despite being surrounded by the bustling city. The reserve is a wonderful example of how urban spaces can be transformed into thriving natural reserves, fostering biodiversity and reconnecting city dwellers with nature.

Beyond the gazelles, Gazelle Valley is a vibrant ecosystem supporting over 500 species of plants, many of which have been carefully reintroduced to mirror the original flora of Jerusalem’s mountains before the 20th century. This rich biodiversity provides a sanctuary for various arthropods, reptiles, amphibians, and small mammals, creating a balanced and functioning ecosystem within the urban landscape.

The park also serves as a critical haven for birds, with its ponds and lush vegetation offering both habitat and nesting grounds for local species and a vital resting spot for migratory birds. Over 170 species of birds have been recorded in the valley, making it a significant site for birdwatching and conservation in the region.■