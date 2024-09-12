Maybe also in your city: 4,000 new apartments approved in Gush Dan

In a wave of urban renewal in the Gush Dan, the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee approved yesterday, September 10 the submission of urban renewal plans for around 4,000 housing units in Ramat Gan and Bat Yam.

In Ramat Gan, the committee approved urban renewal plans totaling 1,865 housing units, with three of the plans along Abba Hillel Road. These three plans were advanced in line with the principles of the comprehensive master plan, which aims to transform Abba Hillel Road from a motor traffic artery into a bustling urban street that will serve as a green route encouraging walking and cycling. Commercial fronts will be established along the street to promote vibrant urban activity.

Another urban renewal plan was approved for submission in the Rishonim neighborhood, marking the largest renewal project in the city to date.

Plans with a huge impact on the city's future

Chairman of the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, Eran Nitzan, stated: "The district committee approved a series of renewal plans in Ramat Gan, totaling 2,000 housing units. The submission of the plans is the result of professional collaboration between the district committee and the city of Ramat Gan. These renewal plans include intensive construction with commercial fronts and extensive allocation of public spaces. All of this is part of the planning revolution happening in the Bursa area and Abba Hillel Road due to the development of the light rail lines, the metro, and the heavy rail."

Tel Aviv District Planner in the Planning Administration, Architect Erez Ben Eliezer, added: "The approved plans in Ramat Gan will have a tremendous impact on the future of Abba Hillel Road, which will transform from a motor route into a pedestrian and public transport-oriented urban street with commerce along it, becoming one of the city's urban attraction points. This is a central street in Ramat Gan, connecting two hubs: the employment area of the Bursa to the west and Ben Gurion Street to the east, where a mass transit system is planned, along with the Ramat Gan Mall and the employment area of Bnei Brak. Hence, the renewal of the buildings along this road and its development as a green route with high-quality public space is of great importance."

1,711 new apartments on the metro line in Bat Yam

Meanwhile, the committee decided to submit an urban renewal plan in Bat Yam. Initiated by the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal and the Municipality of Bat Yam, the plan is located in the southwestern part of the city in the area bordered by the streets of Komemiyut in the south, Nevi'im in the west, and the renewed employment zone in the north and east. The M3 metro line is planned to pass through the area, with an underground station featuring five entrances.

The plan proposes the renewal of the residential neighborhood and industrial zone, transforming them into a mixed-use urban district of residential, employment, commerce, and public buildings. It includes 1,711 housing units in buildings ranging from 6 to 45 stories. The plan is divided into eight complexes, each of which will be renewed independently.

Of the total housing units, around 600 will be designated for small apartments. In addition to the housing units, the plan includes 250,000 square meters for employment and commercial spaces and 4,900 square meters for public spaces, along with a 10-story building for affordable housing and open areas, the most significant of which is the boulevard accompanying Ha'Oregim Street, near the metro station entrances and exits. All of this is designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity by opening new routes that integrate vehicle and pedestrian movement, focusing on developing the metro environment.

This plan complements a series of urban renewal plans on both sides of Komemiyut Street, a significant entry and exit point in the southern part of the city, along which are located Israel Railways stations, the red line of the light rail, and the metro. Currently, the area contains around 340 housing units in old four-story residential buildings, which will be vacated for the new project. Advertisement

The HQ Architects office designed the plan. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"From a cluster of old industrial buildings to the city's bustling center"

Chairman of the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, Eran Nitzan, stated: "This is a pioneering plan as part of the metro complexes being developed throughout the area. Thanks to the connections between the metro and the light rail, the city and the Renewal Authority can offer this complex and important plan."

Tel Aviv District Planner in the Planning Administration, Architect Erez Ben Eliezer, added: "The plan represents a true vision for the development of southern Bat Yam, with a forward-looking approach to connecting the area to the metro network and the red line of the light rail. Mixed-use zoning is the best solution for old industrial areas."

CEO of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal, Elazar Bamberger, said: "The Komemiyut Metro Plan demonstrates how urban renewal can turn a cluster of old buildings in an industrial area into the bustling center of the city, adding thousands of housing units and over 200,000 square meters of employment, commercial, and public spaces for the benefit of all city residents."