The new opportunity: Tel Aviv's prestigious heart expands towards Florentin

The beating heart of Tel Aviv is moving towards the new Florentin, expanding towards Salameh Road. Let's focus on an area that has become a real estate icon, inspiring the entire surroundings. The next Rothschild Boulevard is here!

It might be hard to imagine a green mini-park of 5 dunams (about 1.25 acres) here, alongside a comprehensive development plan that includes improved sidewalks, additional lighting, and a bike path. But most importantly—building a strong community of young and quality residents.

The entire area is transforming and renewing itself, with the old buildings disappearing as if they never existed. Young families with children who previously rented are now looking to purchase property in the area.

We chose a special project MOMA TEL AVIV which is transforming the city non-stop with exceptionally high building standards, standing taller than other buildings in the area, ensuring an open view all the way to the sea.

Hagag Group is establishing a small, intimate gated community here, featuring a spacious urban park, lawns, a playground, cafes, restaurants, and boutique shops facing the park, and even a kindergarten right beneath the building. MOMA TEL AVIV project by Hagag Group. (credit: line creative)

Take note that one of the buildings in the complex will include a luxury hotel that will offer hotel services to the project's residents. Two 17-story towers and two 6-story buildings with a hotel are being constructed, and the project is nearing occupancy. The mix includes large 4/5-room apartments in an area known for smaller apartments. The target market includes young families, people upgrading or downsizing their homes, investors, and foreign residents. MOMA TEL AVIV project by Hagag Group. (credit: line creative)

The standard and specifications are high—living at a premium luxury level: floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls, tall, beautifully designed lobbies, a gym, and a design style of international caliber. Plus, there's spacious underground parking. MOMA TEL AVIV project by Hagag Group. (credit: line creative)

So, what can we say in the end? MOMA TEL AVIV is becoming a green and luxurious residential complex, an extended part of Florentin, Tel Aviv’s most iconic neighborhood. Advertisement

This article was written in cooperation with Hagag Group