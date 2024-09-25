Top municipalities awarded for excellence in building law enforcement

The Land Enforcement Authority held a ceremony yesterday for seven local committees that excelled in enforcing planning and building laws in 2023. The event took place as part of a recognition day for the outstanding committees of the year. During the day, the committees toured the Shalva Center and met with the management and staff of the Land Enforcement Authority.

The committees, chosen based on criteria such as filing indictments, receiving court rulings, issuing demolition orders, executing demolition orders, conducting building violation surveys, and regular reporting to the Authority, are:

- Northern District: Eastern Galilee, Misgav

- Central District: Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv

- Jerusalem District: Beit Shemesh

- Southern District: Beersheba, Netivot

Avi Baron Cohen, Director of the Land Enforcement Authority, stated: "Excellence is first and foremost about taking responsibility. These outstanding committees have demonstrated exceptional responsibility and commitment to enforcing the law and serve as role models for other authorities. The Authority places great importance on encouraging excellence, which strengthens a positive and ethical organizational culture that helps achieve goals and objectives. Therefore, the Authority will continue to foster organizational excellence, reflected in continuous, qualitative, and measurable monitoring of the enforcement performance of all local committees based on uniform comparative criteria."

Yechiel Malka, Senior Director of the Local Committees Division, added: "The excellence of the selected committees is the result of hard work and dedication. We encourage other authorities to adopt their approach."