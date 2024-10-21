Transforming Talpiot: New developments in the renewed district

The Jerusalem Municipality continues to work on renewing the old industrial zone in Talpiot, transforming it into a vibrant district of business, residential, and cultural spaces.

Recently (September 25), the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee decided to recommend the approval of two significant plans to the District Committee. These plans include the construction of residential complexes with mixed-use buildings in the renewed Talpiot district. The plans propose adding hundreds of new housing units, alongside the establishment of large public buildings, commercial and employment areas, and more.

One of the plans recommended by the Local Committee for submission to the District Committee proposes the construction of a high-quality mixed-use residential complex, including public areas, employment spaces, and commerce, located between Moshe Baram, Pierre Koenig, Haoman, and Hataasiya streets.

The plan, covering an area of approximately 1.7 hectares, proposes the demolition of the Licensing Office complex and the construction of a 30-story residential building with 217 housing units, including 6 podium floors for commercial and employment spaces totaling approximately 13,500 square meters.

It also proposes the construction of a 19-story building intended for use by the Israel Police and government offices, as well as the allocation of commercial and employment spaces covering around 10,200 square meters. Additionally, the plan proposes the allocation of approximately 14,000 square meters for public buildings and institutions, for the construction of a school, daycare center, kindergartens, a youth club, a sports complex, and a synagogue.

This combination of public buildings and commercial and employment spaces within the complex will allow residents to enjoy a variety of services within a short walking distance. The plan’s proposer and developer: The Jerusalem Development Authority and the Accountant General of the Ministry of Finance. Plan designer: Architect Uri Halevi from Orbach Halevi Architects. Image credit: Orbach Halevi Architects. Licensing Office Complex (Credit: Orbach Halevi Architects)

The Local Committee also decided to recommend approving a plan proposing the construction of a high-quality residential complex with mixed-use buildings, including public and commercial spaces, between Pierre Koenig and Yaakov Ben Dov streets, adjacent to the future route of the light rail.

This plan, which covers an area of approximately 1.6 hectares, proposes the construction of a 14-story residential building with 42 housing units, as well as a 29-story residential building with 115 housing units that will be offered for rent for a minimum of 20 years. Pierre Koenig/Yaakov Ben Dov Plan in Jerusalem (Credit: Alonim Gurevich Urban Builders)

Moreover, it proposes the establishment of active commercial frontages along Pierre Koenig Street, an underground parking lot covering about 3,000 square meters, a power station for the light rail, and a public bicycle parking area for light rail users. Plan proposer: Israel Land Authority. Plan designer: Architect Ido Alonim from Alonim Gurevich Urban Builders Architects. Image credit: Alonim Gurevich Urban Builders Architects.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon: "The old industrial zone in Talpiot, which currently houses garages, workshops, and stores, is set to change its face in the coming years and become a vibrant, innovative, and modern district of business, residential, and cultural spaces.

"This will be accompanied by a transportation revolution expected in Talpiot, which includes, among other things, the establishment of the blue line and the connection of future light rail lines to the intercity rail lines. All of these will make the renewed Talpiot district a hub of attraction for residents, businesses, and companies – significantly contributing to the development and economic prosperity of Jerusalem."