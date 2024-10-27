1,300 apartments in four neighborhoods: Jerusalem’s urban renewal revolution continues

The Jerusalem Municipality continues its efforts to revitalize the city's older neighborhoods: the local planning and building committee recently recommended the regional committee approve several plans for advanced residential complexes across the city as part of urban renewal projects.

These plans, approved by the local committee, propose adding around 1,300 new residential units alongside public buildings, commercial areas, open public spaces, and more.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated, “Israel’s capital has experienced a real revolution in recent years, manifested in extensive urban renewal, the development of vibrant public spaces, significant improvement in transportation infrastructure, and the advancement of new commercial and employment areas. All of this is done while preserving green spaces and the city's historic character. We will continue working to make Jerusalem a city where residents enjoy a high quality of life and an excellent living environment.” Below are the detailed plans:

1. Gilo Neighborhood: 808 new apartments

The local planning committee recommended that the regional committee approve an important urban renewal plan at the entrance to Gilo, aiming to create a high-quality mixed-use residential complex, including public buildings and open public spaces. The complex will be located along Route 60 (Tunnel Road), on the eastern edge of Gilo, east of Shlomo Doga Street and south of Rozmarin Street, where the light rail’s blue line is expected to operate.

The 22-dunam plan includes five new residential buildings, ranging from 18 to 32 stories, with 808 new residential units. Additionally, about 4,900 square meters will be allocated for public buildings, including an elementary school, daycare centers, kindergartens, a synagogue, and a youth center.

The plan also features open public spaces with landscaped areas, play equipment, and sports facilities. Plan submitters: Israel Land Authority, Hadar-Eitan, YakirAli, and Rinat of Jerusalem’s Gates. Planner: Architect Randy Epstein from Kolker Kolker Epstein Architects. Shlomo Doga Complex, Gilo. (credit: Kolker Kolker Epstein Architects)

2. Pat Neighborhood: 224 new apartments

The committee also recommended submitting a plan proposing urban renewal in Pat, which involves demolishing two old residential buildings at 25–26 Berl Locker Street and replacing them with two high-quality, 25-story residential buildings over an underground parking garage. This project, covering around 3.5 dunams, aims to increase the housing supply from 64 existing units to 224 new units, 20% of which will be small apartments. The plan also includes a 200-square-meter commercial space on the ground floor. Berl Locker Complex, Pat. (credit: Adi Bueno, ArcAffect)

Plan submitters: Tera Urban Renewal and Rotstein Real Estate. Planner: Architect Avi Mandel from Bama Architects.

3. Ramot Neighborhood:165 new apartments

Another plan recommended for submission involves urban renewal in Ramot, where an old 4-story residential building at the corner of Aba Hillel Silver, Morgenthau, and Frankfurter streets will be replaced by three new 12-story residential buildings over an underground parking garage. Covering approximately 4.3 dunams, the project aims to expand the housing supply from 32 existing units to 165 new units.

The plan also includes about 450 square meters for public buildings, such as a daycare and synagogue, along with a 300-square-meter ground-floor commercial space. Additionally, a 300-square-meter open public area is planned, designed as an urban square facing Aba Hillel Silver Street, as well as a 2-meter-wide public path for pedestrian access between Aba Hillel Silver and Frankfurter streets.

Plan submitter: Hadas City. Planner: ADMA Architects. Frankfurter Complex, Ramot. (credit: ADMA Architects)

4. Ir Ganim Neighborhood: 122 new apartments

The committee also recommended approving an urban renewal plan in Ir Ganim, which includes demolishing an old 4-story residential building at 22-24 Costa Rica Street and constructing a modern 24-story residential building over an underground parking garage. This 2.3-dunam project proposes increasing the housing supply from 25 existing units to 122 new units, seven of which will require the establishment of a building maintenance fund.

The project will also feature approximately 1,400 square meters for public buildings, including kindergartens and a synagogue, a 300-square-meter ground-floor commercial space, and a 300-square-meter open public area. This plan is part of a larger urban renewal series in the Ir Ganim-Kiryat Menachem neighborhoods, which will result in thousands of new residential units, public buildings, open public spaces, walking and biking paths, and active commercial fronts.