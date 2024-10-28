Businessman Yitzhak Tshuva’s new hotel, business, and leisure project in Ir Yamim is underway

Yitzhak Tshuva, controlling shareholder of Tshuva Group and Delek Group, laid the cornerstone today, Monday, October 28, 2024, for a new hotel, business, and conference complex in Ir Yamim at Poleg Beach in Netanya, in an emotional and stirring ceremony attended by Minister of Tourism Haim Katz and hundreds of guests, invitees, family, and friends, who honored the event with their presence.

'Our response to those who wish for our destruction is to continue growing, creating, and building'

In his remarks, Tshuva emphasized his determination to continue building and developing the State of Israel: “This is a moment of deep faith in the glory of the State of Israel, and is our response to all those who wish for our destruction– to continue to grow, create and build. We are capable of this, and with God’s help, we will succeed. Our faith in the State of Israel and the Israeli economy is unshakable and uncompromising. We are confident that Israel is the safest place for the Jewish people and the best place to invest. We will not let anyone undermine our security here!”

The planned project in the Ir Yamim neighborhood of Netanya is a unique beach resort adjacent to the sea that spreads over a 48-dunam plot and includes two luxury hotels. The first stage will consist of a 240-room spa hotel featuring rooftop baths and therapeutic hammams, with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, as well as an international conference and event center that includes a luxurious banquet hall and a rooftop for receptions and events facing the sea.

A second hotel will be built in the project’s second phase. The hotels will be a magnet to attract tourists from Israel and around the world and will compete with nearby overseas destinations. In the first phase, a 4,700 square meter commercial area will also be built, and a promenade will be built alongside shops, restaurants, and bars, designed to enrich cultural and leisure life in the area. The commercial area will face a central square that will connect to a new promenade along the shore, which will merge with the nature reserve and the existing promenade. In addition, the project will include a 25,000-square-meter garage for hotel guests, the commercial area and the conference hall.

Tshuva also emphasized the project’s expected contribution to strengthening Israel’s economy and improving its status as a leading tourist destination: “The investments we are making here today symbolize Israel’s strength and its ability to prosper even in difficult times. This project will not only provide over 1,200 jobs, but will also contribute to tourism and the economy and strengthen the city of Netanya and Israeli tourism.”

Architect Gal Naor, daughter of Yitzhak Tshuva and the project’s entrepreneur, described the uniqueness of the project: “What we are launching today is not a regular tourism project. This is a dream that is becoming a reality – an architectural gem on a level never before seen in Israel. This project was not only built with deep commitment and strong faith, but will also be a focal point at the level of the most prestigious and prestigious places in the world. It will be a magnet that will draw people from all corners of the world – a center of beauty, excellence, and national pride.”

Naor noted the challenging period leading up to the project: “Six months into the war, when so many of us experienced moments of uncertainty, when the dark clouds seemed as if they would never disperse, my father stood in front of us and said with confidence and determination: ‘I believe in the State of Israel. I believe in our economy, and I will continue to invest in our country.’ In those difficult moments, those words shone like a spotlight in the darkness, touching the hearts of all those who sought hope when it seemed so far away. And now that time has passed, we see that faith begins to come true. We not only remember what we went through, but we look forward with hope.”

In his welcoming remarks, Tshuva emphasized the nation’s commitment to the IDF, which works night and day to defend the State of Israel and its citizens: “I salute the heroes who risk their lives for the defense of Israel. Thanks to them, we can continue to build and dream of a secure and prosperous future. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery, pray for the speedy return of the hostages, and share in the grief of the families of the fallen. Together, we will continue to work for a better future.”