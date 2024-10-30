The grand project is underway: 4,280 new apartments to be built in this city

Thousands of new apartments in Ashdod's city center: The Israel Land Authority has signed off on a plan for the CBD District in central Ashdod, which will encompass 4,280 housing units along with commercial and employment spaces. The plan has been submitted for approval by the Southern District Planning and Building Committee.

The district plan, a collaboration between the Israel Land Authority and Ashdod Municipality, spans approximately 27.2 hectares, bordered by Menachem Begin Blvd. to the north, Oved Ben Ami Blvd. to the south, Herzl Blvd. to the east, and Moshe Dayan Blvd. to the west. Positioned in the city’s main center, it’s close to the primary transportation hub northeast of the area, near the marina by the seaside, and the Ashdod Yam Park. It aligns with the planned urban renewal along Herzel Street, with infrastructure development underway for rapid public transportation.

The project features a mixed-use complex adding approximately 2,530 new housing units to the already approved 1,750 units, including a variety of residential types, commercial and employment areas, a government complex, public buildings, road infrastructure, and around 2.3 hectares dedicated to a central park for leisure activities, plus 1.1 hectares of open public spaces.

The South Urban Center area is planned as a major urban center complementing the business and public area to the north, with residences, commerce, public buildings, and green spaces at its core. The area currently has a few residential buildings along main thoroughfares, and the plan proposes additional housing units and a substantial increase in open spaces and public infrastructure, with a diverse housing mix, including around 1,000 small apartments in residential buildings ranging from 10 to 40 floors, some with commercial storefronts on the ground level.

As part of the plan, about 23 dunams of open public space are designated for rich recreational development, along with educational, cultural, and commercial spaces around it. Four new entrances and exits are planned: two on Oved Ben Ami Blvd., one on Moshe Dayan Blvd., and one on Menachem Begin Blvd., with a new road connecting Kinor Street from north to south. Additionally, underground parking is planned beneath plots designated for public buildings in the northern part of the area.

Ashdod Mayor Dr. Yehiel Lasri stated, “The plan for the CBD District in central Ashdod, submitted to the Southern District Planning and Building Committee, aligns with the city’s policy to optimize land resources, emphasizing public spaces. Ashdod continues to grow and strengthen its position as a vibrant urban center for all city residents and the surrounding area.”