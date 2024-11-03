Who holds the key to building the nation at record speed?

A Real Estate Media event with Leumi Mortgage united Israeli city leaders, architects, finance experts, and construction leaders to find solutions for speeding up national building efficiently.

This significant event took place this week at Beit Zioni America in Tel Aviv, as part of the Real Estate Media CEO Club. Leaders from Israel’s local authorities, city engineers, architects, financing experts, and senior construction industry members participated.

The event provided a rare opportunity to strengthen collaborations among all key players involved in Israel’s construction and infrastructure development processes. It aimed to address the pressing question on everyone's mind: How can we streamline construction in the face of bureaucratic obstacles, and develop fast, smart, and effective solutions to meet the public’s changing needs?

“We must allow mayors to manage their cities”

The event opened with remarks from Yigal Slovik, CEO of the Association of Contractors and Builders of Israel, who presented a bleak view of the construction and infrastructure sector in Israel amid the ongoing war. Slovik captivated the audience, urging city leaders to provide essential support to contractors who are in genuine distress. Without this, he warned, “we’ll be left with white elephants and ghost towers in the city centers.”

In the next segment, “One-on-One,” conference moderator Ofer Petersburg met with Chaim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities and Mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, for a compelling face-to-face discussion. When asked why the central government does not understand the true power of local governance, Bibas responded: “Currently, local authorities have less influence, and bureaucratic offices cannot achieve the desired outcomes. If we truly want progress, the local government is the real professional arm. Where there’s cooperation, everything moves forward.”

First Panel – Accelerating Urban Renewal as an Essential Solution Advertisement

The conference's first panel focused on urban renewal. In his opening remarks, Yigal Chodner, CEO and Founder of Netivei Hakama, stated, "I can say that over the years, the situation only becomes more complicated."

Nir Ben Haim, Mayor of Hadera: “Ultimately, we, the local authorities, are on the ground with the understanding and knowledge needed to manage matters best. We need additional powers to act more effectively for our residents.”

Yossi Brodny, Mayor of Givat Shmuel: “What has changed compared to the past is that today, everyone is interested in urban renewal opportunities. We examine entire areas rather than focusing on single buildings, aiming for improvements that can broadly benefit the public.”

Yoel Even, Jerusalem’s City Engineer: “One of the main tools for our success is quality cooperation with all involved parties, including architects and developers. Some plans need adjustments, so it’s important to approach these committees without ego, to advance urban renewal while preserving the historic city fabric.”

Tamar Foria, City Engineer of Be'er Sheva: “The main issue regarding urban renewal in Be'er Sheva is planning certainty. In recent years, we have worked intensively to provide developers with the necessary market certainty.”

Shira Razi, Head of Commercial Division, Leumi Bank: “If I had to give tips to developers and mayors, I’d say that liquidity is king right now. Capital is significant, as is the eventual profit, but no less important is the experience of contractors.”

Prof. Moshe Tzur, of Tzur Architects, concluded the first panel: “Urban renewal is much more than just housing and demolishing old buildings. It’s primarily about entrepreneurship, revitalizing entire areas, and business renewal that includes mixed-use spaces with commercial and public open areas, reshaping city reality.”

Second Panel: Doubling Cities and Building Communities

The second panel focused on fast-growing cities expected to double in size in the coming years. The panel’s guest moderator was Attorney Ziv Caspi, a partner and founder at Gindi, Caspi & Co. At the panel’s start, Caspi said, “We all want the south and the north to be revitalized, and the state must understand that to achieve this, we must first create a desire to settle in these areas.”

Beni Biton, Mayor of Dimona: “Today, we have just over 20,000 households, and in the coming years, we expect to surpass 40,000, with potential growth to 80,000 residents – four times the current amount.”

Roi Gabay, Mayor of Yavne: “Urban renewal is not an empty playground to build on and ignore everything around. If there’s no development of community relationship managers and dialogue with the local authority and community, the processes will stall.”

Michal Rosenshine, Mayor of Kiryat Ono: “People come first. My role as mayor is to balance urban renewal, which attracts new residents, with the existing population, and create a thriving, unified community fabric.”

Tsach Tzemach, Head of Mortgage Acquisition Sector, Leumi Bank, closed the event, saying: “I see the passion of city engineers and mayors and urge the central government to grant more authority to local municipalities, as they are truly committed to their cities. The housing crisis is not just a real estate crisis but a social-economic one, and we all need to approach it accordingly.”

