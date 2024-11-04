How much do Mossad employees earn? The monstrous sum Yossi Cohen paid for an apartment

Yossi Cohen, former Mossad chief and now a representative of the SoftBank investment fund in Israel, purchased an apartment in the luxury RAINBOW project by Israel Canada in the sought-after Sde Dov neighborhood in Tel Aviv. The apartment, with an area of 134 square meters plus a 14-square-meter balcony facing the sea, was bought for around NIS 14 million, reflecting a price of approximately NIS 100,000 per square meter. So far, Israel Canada has sold 211 apartments in the project, with a total volume of around NIS 1.9 billion.

Among Cohen’s neighbors in the project are businessman Eyal Waldman, who purchased several apartments on one floor for NIS 50 million, and singer Noa Kirel, who bought an apartment for around NIS 10 million. The Rainbow Project by Israel Canada is considered one of the most prestigious projects in the Sde Dov neighborhood, located within walking distance of the beach, the Tel Aviv Port, and Hayarkon Park. Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen at a ceremony for Incoming Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, in HaKirya base in Tel Aviv, January 16, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The project is a residential resort and includes 480 luxury apartments spread across six boutique buildings and a 39-story tower. Additionally, the project offers a wide range of amenities for residents, including a rooftop with an Olympic-size swimming pool, an adults-only pool, a business center, yoga studio, luxurious spa, gym, cafes, children's activity rooms, and more.

Israel Canada, which received the first building permit in the neighborhood, began accelerated construction work and is expected to complete the project in about 4.5 years. Recently, the company acquired additional land of approximately 0.45 hectares from the Tel Aviv Municipality, adjacent to the project, now holding a significant total of around 1.3 hectares.

The company plans to create a unified complex where project residents will have access to additional leisure areas, such as paddle courts, commercial spaces, landscaping, and a luxury business campus.