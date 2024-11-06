Will Google play a role in rebuilding the North after the war?

Following today’s discussion in the Interior Minister's office, a significant initiative is underway to reshape the North: the construction of a unique campus in Rosh Pina, east of Route 90, featuring a hi-tech employment center and AI infrastructure, residential spaces for tech workers, and a commercial center to serve the campus and its residents.

The goal of the project is to create a complete living environment that combines quality employment opportunities with nearby housing, as well as recreational and sports facilities. The project will provide 60,000 square meters of quality employment space, offering northern residents a high standard of living in a modern and advanced complex.

The highlight: Walla Real Estate has learned that Google has shown significant interest in the project, underscoring the initiative’s potential and the international attention the plan is garnering.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel has directed the Planning Administration to identify the optimal planning framework for implementing the project, due to its great importance for the North. The meeting was attended by Eliezer Marom, the Northern Projector who championed the project, and Boaz Yosef, the chairman of the district committee, who view this as the first step toward strengthening the North and fostering economic development that will bring new economic horizons to local residents.

"The Interior Ministry sees this project as a national goal, committed not only to rehabilitating the area after the war but also to creating quality employment and sustainable economic prospects for northern residents," Minister Arbel stated.