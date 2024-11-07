Discounted apartments: Over 90,000 applicants compete for less than 5,000 units

**Don’t Expect, Don’t Be Disappointed:** Registration for the eighth lottery of the “Discounted Apartment” program has closed, allowing 4,741 winners to purchase significantly discounted apartments in 19 locations across the country. If you’re not optimistic about your chances, note that eligibility certificate applications for the upcoming lottery, set to open in December, are now available.

According to the Ministry of Construction and Housing, 90,370 households registered for this round. Due to high demand, registration remained open longer than usual, extending for around seven weeks. Simple math shows each household has about a 5.2% chance of winning—slim odds compared to the high hopes of many young couples wishing to buy an apartment in Israel. Winning notifications will be sent in the coming weeks.

In this lottery, 4,741 housing units were offered in 14 locations across the country, including Eilat, Efrat, Beit She’an, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Ayish, Dimona, Tirat Carmel, Yehud-Monosson, Kfar Saba, Tzur Hadassah, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Malachi, Rishon LeZion, and Rekhasim. In total, about 1.3 million registrations were made, as each applicant could register for up to three locations and all lotteries in those locations.

On November 5th, ministry professionals began conducting technical checks, after which the lottery process will commence. The lottery is conducted according to strict procedures in a computerized system, without any human contact, managed by a committee and supervised by a certified accountant. The results are calculated in a closed lottery room, with the lottery committee overseeing, verifying, and approving the results before notifying the winners.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf commented, “In a few weeks, thousands of families and young couples across Israel will be thrilled to hear of their winning in the ‘Discounted Apartment’ program lotteries.

"This opportunity not only helps them achieve their dream of homeownership but also grants them a significant state-provided discount to buy a home, which is crucial for building their future, " he said. "I wish all the applicants great success, and we will continue promoting more lotteries soon, with preparations underway for the next one, set to open before the end of the calendar year.”

Director General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing Yehuda Morgenstern added, “One of our ministry’s main goals is to provide young couples in Israel with a proper and stable home. This goal continues to be realized with the upcoming win for about 4,741 young couples and families.

"The high registration rate reflects the public’s support for this program, and we are constantly working to increase the number of marketed apartments, transactions, and new constructions to meet the rising demand from the field. This involves billions of shekels in subsidies for development and advancing tenders. Simultaneously, we continue to create various housing solutions for all populations in Israel.”