Tender completed for 2,000 protected rooms in northern border communities

Fortifying Northern Border Communities: The tender by Amigur, successfully completed, encompasses the construction of approximately 2,000 protected spaces in 21 northern border and conflict zone communities. These protective structures will supplement existing residential buildings in these communities, which currently suffer from insufficient protection.

Oron Infrastructure and Construction, part of the Oron Holdings and Investments Group, was declared the primary winner of the tender and will construct about 40% of the project at a total value of approximately NIS 80 m. As part of the tender, the company will build over 800 protected rooms in communities such as Metula, Misgav Am, Yiftah, Arab El-Aramsheh, Shtula, and more.

The protective spaces will be built using conventional and industrialized methods. Some will serve as standalone protected rooms in high-density buildings and single-story units, while others will be constructed in pairs within similar building types. The structures will function as protected rooms (mamadim) or command centers (mamakim), according to the specific needs of each project.

"To Allow Northern Residents to Return Home"

"Oron is proud to win this tender, which holds significant importance for protecting the communities and residents of the northern border,” Shaul Tzuk, CEO of Oron Infrastructure and Construction, said.

“This project is crucial, both in the current security situation and for the future, to enable northern border residents to return home with the necessary protection in place. Alongside northern residents and all of Israel, we hope for peaceful and secure days and the swift recovery of the country from the damages of war."

This project, awarded to Oron in recent days, joins the array of projects currently underway by the company. These include the construction of new segments on Highway 6, valued at approximately NIS 800 m; the drainage facility in Ariel Sharon Park, valued at about NIS 450 m; the construction of Highway 375, valued at roughly NIS 111 m; and the recently awarded project to build the Beersheba Police Station.