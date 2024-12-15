Benji Singer, Appointed President of the Rifman Institute for the Development of the Negev

Benji Singer, who previously served as the CEO of WeWork Israel, has been appointed as president of the Rifman Institute for the Development of the Negev.

The institute, established in memory of the late Shmulik Rifman, one of the Negev’s most prominent leaders, promotes a proposal for regulating Bedouin society from a Zionist perspective, recognizing that the lack of progress in this area constitutes a barrier to the development of the entire Negev.

The proposed "Rifman Law" offers tools for regulation, economic development, solutions for governance, and personal security.

Hagai Reznik, also from the real estate sector and a former director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing, who founded the institute together with Shmulik’s son, On Rifman, stated: "Benji is a passionate Zionist and brings great strength to the institute and, through it, to the entire Negev. I sincerely thank him for stepping up."