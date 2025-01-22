Trend Reversal? 2024 ends with unexpected drop in apartment

A new report from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reveals a surprising downturn in apartment sales during the final months of 2024, despite earlier positive trends. While sales showed a 65.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023 following October 7 and the start of Operation Iron Swords, the period between September and November 2024 saw an unexpected 18.8% decline compared to the previous quarter.

Even after accounting for seasonal adjustments – considering summer as the peak buying season – the decline remained significant at 14.7%, marking a stark contrast to the steady increases seen throughout early 2024.

The report highlights several distinct trend periods in the housing market. During the 20 months from September 2021 to May 2023, total apartment sales declined by an average of 3.4%. This shifted to an average monthly increase of 2.8% from June 2023 to May 2024. However, beginning in June 2024, the market reversed course again, showing an average monthly decline of 2.9%.New apartments accounted for 42.6% of all sales (approximately 9,190 units), representing a 20.6% decrease from the previous quarter. Government-subsidized housing made up a little more than a fifth (21.5%) of new apartment sales.

The new housing sector has seen its own pattern of fluctuations, with an average 3.6% monthly decline from August 2021 to March 2023, followed by a 3.5% monthly increase from April 2023 to May 2024, before returning to a decline of 3.0% per month starting June 2024. Second-hand apartments comprised 57.4% of total sales (about 12,370 units), showing a 17.4% decrease from the previous quarter. While this sector experienced a 3.3% decline from September 2021 to August 2023, it saw an average monthly increase of 2.9% from September 2023 to October 2024. A slight downward trend was noted in November 2024, though the CBS cautions that it's too early to confirm a definitive trend reversal. Regionally, the Central District dominated the market with 23.2% of total sales during September-November 2024, accounting for 23.7% of new apartments and 22.9% of second-hand sales. The Southern District followed closely with 22.9% of total sales, 25.6% of which were new apartments and 20.9% second-hand. Tel Aviv-Yafo, Ofakim, and Jerusalem each recorded over 600 new apartment sales, while Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beer Sheva led in second-hand sales with over 700 units each. Advertisement The inventory of unsold new apartments reached approximately 71,040 units by November's end, with an estimated 21.4 -month supply – a notable increase from October's 69,730 units. This inventory has been growing by an average of 1.4% monthly since April 2022. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Tel Aviv District holds the largest share of unsold inventory at 32.2% (22,880 units), followed by the Central District with 24.4% (17,290 units). Among major cities with populations exceeding 100,000, Tel Aviv-Yafo leads with about 8,470 unsold units, while Jerusalem follows with approximately 6,220 units.