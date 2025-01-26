New water park to be built in Israel’s most unexpected city

The northern city of Dimona is set to welcome an exciting new development - Israel's first indoor water park.

Mayor Benny Biton announced on social media that construction will begin next week, starting with the fencing of the designated area. Screenshot, Dimona Municipality website

The project, estimated to cost NIS 160 million ($44.8m), will feature European-standard facilities, including thermal baths, children's play areas, floating bars, and spa facilities. According to Biton, the park is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors from Israel and abroad.

This development adds to the growing number of water parks in Israel's southern region.Eilat opened its "Waterland" park approximately 18 months ago, investing NIS 110 million, while Ofakim recently completed its water park project, investing NIS 13.