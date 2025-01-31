Ramot: Exploring Jerusalem's largest neighborhood

Rising along two mountain ridges in the northwest of Jerusalem, Ramot Alon, or simply Ramot, is a neighborhood that encapsulates the city’s complex history and vibrant modern life.

It is not only one of the largest neighborhoods in Jerusalem but in the entire country, and it is home to almost 60,000 residents. From biblical roots to modern-day demographic shifts, Ramot’s story is one of transformation and growth.

The origins of Ramot’s name are steeped in biblical significance. According to tradition, the prophet Samuel was buried in his city, Ramah: “And Samuel died, and all Israel gathered together and lamented him and buried him in his house in Ramah” (1 Samuel 25:1). Over the centuries, scholars identified the biblical Ramah with the ruins surrounding the Nabi Samuel site, located just north of Ramot. Additionally, Ramah is mentioned alongside the biblical city of Gibeon, associated with the nearby village of Al-Jib: “Gibeon and Ramah and Beeroth” (Joshua 18:25).

Initially named after the ancient city, the neighborhood later adopted the full name Ramot Alon to honor Israeli leader Yigal Alon. However, locals to refer to it simply as Ramot. A look at Ramot in Jerusalem (credit: FLASH90)

Post-Six Day War

Ramot was born from the sweeping changes that followed the Six Day War in 1967. After the war, Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries expanded dramatically, annexing large swathes of land from Judea and Samaria. This expansion tripled the city’s size and set the stage for the creation of new neighborhoods to strengthen the Jewish presence in these areas.

The government’s vision for post-war Jerusalem involved surrounding the city center with large residential neighborhoods, collectively known as the Ring Neighborhoods. Ramot was a cornerstone of this plan.

Initially designated as a rural and green zone in a 1968 master plan, the neighborhood gained momentum in the early 1970s under prime minister Golda Meir. By August 1970, land for Ramot had been expropriated, marking the start of its construction.

The establishment of Ramot was not without challenges. Early plans by the Housing Ministry envisioned 10,000 housing units, but the Jerusalem Municipality pushed for a more suburban character. The neighborhood’s architectural style also drew criticism, particularly the honeycomb-shaped buildings in Ramat Polin, which remain a distinctive feature.

Rapid growth

By the 1980s, its first sections – Ramat A and Ramat B – were well established, with additional projects expanding the neighborhood's footprint into Ramat Polin, Ramat C, and Ramat 06.

After a period of limited construction, Ramot experienced a resurgence in development beginning in 2018. Projects such as The Country near Ramat Shlomo and new housing units in Ramat Polin reflect the neighborhood’s continued growth. In 2023, plans for the construction of 1,700 additional housing units, as well as a redevelopment project for 1,000 units, were approved, signaling a new chapter in Ramot’s evolution.

Geographically, Ramot is a gateway. Situated along Route 436, it serves as a bridge between the city and the surrounding settlements. Its elevated position offers panoramic views: southward to Jerusalem and Gush Etzion, northward to Ramallah, eastward to the Benjamin Hills, and westward to the Shfela and the Dan Region.

The area is also rich in archaeological significance. Discoveries include remnants of Roman and Crusader fortresses, Hasmonean-era wine presses, and Byzantine mosaics.

Demographic shift

Ramot’s demographic evolution mirrors Jerusalem’s broader changes. Initially home to a largely secular population, which includes many immigrants, the neighborhood has shifted significantly over the years. Today, approximately 75% of its residents are ultra-Orthodox, with secular and National Religious communities concentrated in specific areas, such as parts of Ramat A and Ramat B.

The current population is 58,274, according to the Jerusalem Municipality; this includes 27,342 children, and 4,943 over the age of 65.

This demographic shift has not been without tensions. Disputes over infrastructure, particularly the allocation of educational facilities, have highlighted the challenges of accommodating diverse populations. Despite these differences, Ramot remains a microcosm of Jerusalem’s ability to balance diversity within its neighborhoods.

Evolution

Ramot is more than a residential area. It’s home to a vibrant community.

The neighborhood features community centers, shopping malls, and a blend of educational institutions catering to its diverse population. From ultra-Orthodox Talmud Torahs to gifted programs for secular students, Ramot’s schools reflect its multifaceted character. Learning institutions for young children, as well as scores of yeshivas for men and midrashot for women, fill the neighborhood, along with a myriad of synagogues.

Ramot is a neighborhood that shows the significant changes Jerusalem has undergone in the past 60 years. Transforming into a more religious setting as the demographics have changed over time, Ramot is a dynamic residential area that provides a modern, urban suburb for observant families.

With its astounding growth, Ramot reflects the broader trends of Jerusalem – rooted in the past but constantly evolving to meet contemporary challenges and needs.