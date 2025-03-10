Surprising city: 80+ long-term rental contracts signed quickly

The Almog and Harel Insurance & Finance groups announced on March 3rd a significant success in their long-term rental initiative, Rent 2 Stay, within the recently launched ALMOG Yavne project. In just a month and a half since its launch, 81 rental contracts have been signed—an indication of high demand for rental housing in Yavne, especially for long-term leases.

The Rent 2 Stay initiative includes 157 apartments for long-term rental in a diverse mix of three-, four-, and five-room apartments, as well as penthouses, with rental prices aligned with the city's average rates. All of the apartments will be rented for up to five years at a fixed rental price linked to the index. Almog and Harel expect that the apartments will be ready for occupancy within approximately six months. Rent 2 Stay Long-Term Rental Project in Yavne (credit: Chen Kalifa)

Among the apartments currently available for long-term rental: three-room apartments starting at NIS 5,100 per month, four-room apartments starting at NIS 5,900, and five-room apartments starting at NIS 6,700. The penthouses are available starting at NIS 10,500 per month. At this stage, management fees will be around NIS 400 per month, depending on the apartment size. The apartments offer high-end specifications, including a "smart home" system, central air conditioning, shower enclosures, upgraded kitchens, a storage unit, and underground parking for each apartment.

Rakefet Lehav, VP of Marketing at Almog Group, stated: "The high response to the Rent 2 Stay long-term rental initiative, reflected in the large number of contracts signed in a relatively short time, is a result of a significant and growing market that understands the value of a product that provides financial stability with a fixed and fair rental price while also offering the experience of living in a new, well-planned, high-quality residential project."