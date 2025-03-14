Givat Massuah: Jerusalem’s quiet, scenic neighborhood

Tucked away in the southwest of Jerusalem, Givat Massuah is an elegant and peaceful neighborhood.

Its modern homes and well-maintained streets blend into the natural contours of the Lavan Ridge, while nearby Ein Lavan Spring and the surrounding greenery create a picturesque retreat from the city’s bustle. But beneath the surface, Givat Massuah is a dynamic community – and layered with controversy.

Like many places in Israel, Givat Massuah’s name is more than just a geographical label. It translates to “Beacon Hill,” a nod to the ancient fire signals believed to have been lit there to transmit messages across Judea. Its high elevation – ranging between 745 and 790 meters above sea level – made it an ideal location for such beacons. Today, that elevation provides breathtaking panoramic views of the Jerusalem Hills and explains why the neighborhood has long been a coveted location for development.

Modern story

Givat Massuah’s story begins not in biblical times but in the modern planning offices of 1974, when Israel’s Housing Ministry included it in a five-year development plan to expand Jerusalem. The goal? To add 30,000 housing units to the city.

But as is often the case with grand urban visions, priorities shifted. Focus turned north, to the construction of Pisgat Ze’ev, so Givat Massuah was left on the drawing board. It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that construction began, decades after it was first envisioned. An apartment in Jerusalem's Givat Mussah neighborhood. (credit: RAQUEL GUERTZENSTEIN FROHLICH)

Massuah brouhaha

Even then, development was not without controversy. In 2012, city planners approved the Moradot Massuah (Massuah Slopes) project, which called for 490 housing units to be built on land bordering the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo. Environmentalists and zoo officials objected fiercely, arguing that increased noise, pollution, and artificial lighting would disrupt the animals’ delicate habitat.

Legal battles ensued, and in April 2017 the Jerusalem District Court struck down the development plan, citing risks to the well-being of the zoo’s denizens. While urban expansion is inevitable, this was one of the rare instances where conservation won out over construction.

However, the neighborhood continued to grow. In May 2019, the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee gave the green light for 706 new apartments to be built across 21 buildings, including a striking 31-story tower, making use of the last remaining land reserves in the neighborhood’s northern section.

Archaeological riches

Givat Massuah sits atop one of Jerusalem's most archaeologically significant ridges, with evidence of settlement dating back to at least the 8th century BCE.

Scattered throughout the area are mysterious stone mounds, which have puzzled historians for decades. The largest of these, Rogem No. 2, was first excavated in 1923 by renowned American archaeologist William Foxwell Albright, who believed they had religious significance.

Israeli archaeologist Ruth Amiran later theorized that these were pagan altars, dismantled and discarded during the reign of King Josiah (ca. 640–609 BCE), who led a campaign to purge idol worship from ancient Judah. Another smaller mound is hidden within a playground in the neighborhood, a quiet reminder that history is never far beneath the surface in Jerusalem.

Top-tier neighborhood

Though often associated with its archaeological past, Givat Massuah is very much a neighborhood of the present. According to a 2013 study, it ranks among the five most expensive neighborhoods in Jerusalem, attracting an upper middle-class population drawn to its high-quality housing, access to green spaces, and proximity to major attractions such as Malha Mall, Teddy Stadium, and the Biblical Zoo.

The housing in Givat Massuah is predominantly made up of luxury apartment buildings, with a mix of spacious penthouses, duplexes, and garden apartments. Newer developments feature amenities such as high-end finishes, underground parking, and private gardens. The neighborhood’s upscale real estate market reflects the socioeconomic status of its residents, with property prices consistently ranking among the highest in Jerusalem.

The average income of families living in Givat Massuah is significantly above the national average, with many professionals, academics, and business owners calling the neighborhood home. Its high quality of life, low crime rate, and strong community atmosphere make it one of the most desirable residential areas in the city.

Givat Massuah is well served by public transportation, with multiple bus lines connecting it to the city center and other parts of Jerusalem. The neighborhood’s residents benefit from direct routes to hubs like the Central Bus Station, Malha Technology Park, and the Hebrew University.

While Givat Massuah is not yet connected to the Jerusalem light rail, there have been ongoing discussions about expanding the rail network to serve the area in the future. Current plans include the extension of the Green Line to the nearby zoo but bypassing the neighborhood itself. For now, public transport users rely on Egged and Superbus, which provide frequent service throughout the day.

Families flock to Givat Massuah for the top-tier schools, such as HaYovel School, which takes its name from Israel’s jubilee 50th anniversary in 1998. Even the weather station in the neighborhood, which provides real-time meteorological data, reflects a community attuned to modern technology and scientific curiosity.

For religious residents, Givat Massuah offers a selection of synagogues, each catering to a different Jewish tradition. The Ashkenazi Massuat Shalom, the Sephardi Zachor LeAvraham, and the Moroccan Abir Yaakov synagogues provide spaces for diverse prayer styles while reinforcing the communal bonds that characterize the neighborhood.

Zionist underpinnings

Walk through Givat Massuah, and you’ll notice that nearly every street name tells a story of Zionist leadership and Jewish history.

The main thoroughfare is named after Arie Dolchin, a former president of the World Zionist Organization. Other streets honor minister and ambassador Yaakov Tzur, modern dance pioneer Gertrud Kraus, and journalist Yehoshua Bitzur, among others. Even the lesser-known names, such as Miss Landau and Nurse Zelma (Zelma Meir), reflect a commitment to commemorating individuals who shaped Jewish life in Israel and abroad.

At the heart of Givat Massuah’s social fabric are its youth movements, which play a major role in shaping the neighborhood’s next generation. Two major organizations operate there: Shevet (“tribe of”) Rechasim, part of the Israeli Scouts Movement; and Bnei Akiva’s local branch, Givat Massuah. Due to the neighborhood’s proximity to Kiryat Menachem and Ir Ganim, these youth centers also attract teenagers from nearby communities, fostering interaction across different parts of southwest Jerusalem.

Despite its serene reputation, Givat Massuah has not been immune to debates over development, conservation, and urban planning. As Jerusalem continues to expand, tensions between preserving nature and meeting housing demands will persist.

However, for those who call it home, this quiet enclave offers the best of both worlds – a connection to Jerusalem’s deep roots and the comforts of a modern, well-planned community.