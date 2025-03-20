CEO of Blueground Israel: 'We were surprised by the demand for flexible rental apartments'

"People today buy apartments and cars online," said Dennis Brodetsky, CEO of Blueground Israel, at the Maariv-Walla 2025 Economic Conference held at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

"There is no reason the rental market should require us to physically visit an apartment, print a contract on paper, and bring guarantors. Today, people seek flexibility and convenience—to shorten or extend their stay, to live in Miami in the winter and New York in the summer. Our target audience consists of people who need temporary housing or seek flexibility, such as entrepreneurs looking for specific projects, olim who want to explore an area before settling, or individuals who frequently move between Israel and abroad."

According to Brodetsky, "Blueground is an international company that offers premium apartments for medium and long-term rentals. We provide fully furnished apartments in dozens of major cities worldwide, and a few months ago, we expanded into Tel Aviv."

He explained, "Our company uses unique technology. We lease existing apartments from private individuals and companies for long-term rental purposes and adapt them accordingly. An apartment in Los Angeles, Tokyo, or Riyadh will look exactly the same as one in Tel Aviv. We have algorithms that identify high-demand areas for renters. We scan the apartment virtually, eliminating the need for a real estate agent to show it to potential tenants. Our app is highly detailed and includes operational instructions for every feature in the apartment, including troubleshooting guidance."

Brodetsky also shared that "our system synchronizes all service aspects. It identifies the best properties and offers the most suitable apartment to a tenant for their desired rental period. We entered the Israeli market a few months ago, starting in Tel Aviv. By summer, we plan to expand to Herzliya, Ramat Gan, Jerusalem, and Haifa. Despite the current tensions in Israel, we are still surprised by the number of people living a flexible lifestyle. In terms of demand, the number of people searching for apartments in Israel far exceeds our expectations."