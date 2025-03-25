From American suburbia to Beit Shemesh Israel - Eden community is redefining Aliyah

Dozens of American families are preparing to make Aliyah, not alone but as part of a kehilla. They are not just relocating but building a future as a united community in Beit Shemesh’s Eden Project. In 2030, they will step off the plane at Ben Gurion Airport, leaving behind their familiar lives to embrace a new chapter in Israel. For many, Aliyah is a dream filled with excitement but comes with uncertainty. Learning a new language, culture, and routines—each challenge is a step toward integrating into their new Israeli life.

Kelly Stern understands these challenges all too well. When Kelly met her now husband Daniel the two immediately connected on their shared passion towards Jewish outreach and Israel. Just two short weeks after they got married, they boarded a plane to Israel where they have been living for the past 12 years. “Today, more than ever, many families want to make Aliyah and be part of the Israeli story” she says. “But I know firsthand what this decision entails—being far from parents, friends, even the simple comforts of home, like finding your kids’ favorite treats in the supermarket”.

Stern’s introduction to the Eden project wasn’t personal at first—it was business. As a Real Estate Entrepreneur, she had come to Beit Shemesh to explore investment opportunities. “Beit Shemesh is one of the fastest growing cities and its location, price point and infrastructure make it an incredible investment opportunity".

“Rotem Shani’s project, Eden, is close to Sheinfeld, a popular Anglo community, and top-tier schools. It is situated just 30 minutes from both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Beit Shemesh has so much to offer, from job opportunities, to education, healthcare, shopping centers, and beautiful views and parks. It’s accessible and an easier transition for the many U.S. families that move here”.

A discussion with Dalia Turiski, Rotem Shani's marketing and sales director, ignited a fresh idea. What started as a real estate endeavor of purchasing 64 units as Kelly’s initial investment, evolved into a vision: to build a vibrant community for olim, enabling families from the U.S. to take the courageous, life changing step of Aliya together!

“From my own experience, I know that the best way to navigate the challenges of aliyah is to do it together with others as part of a community” Stern says. “Being able to help people make Aliya and simplify some of the challenges is something that I am passionate about and I have made it my mission to create a community for Olim to be able to come together and integrate properly”. Advertisement

A Place to Grow, A Place to Belong

For Rotem Shani, community building isn’t just a slogan—it’s a proven model. Developments like Rotem Shani We-R Raanana, Rotem Shani Resort Netanya, and Rotem Shani Ganei Tikva have all become vibrant, close-knit neighborhoods. Eden is no exception.

Nestled in the breathtaking Judean foothills, The Eden Project offers five residential buildings ranging from 9 to 26 stories.

Families will find spacious three to six-bedroom apartments with large balconies, commercial spaces, dining and leisure areas, parks, designated Sukkah areas, playgrounds, a gym, and a community clubhouse. More than just a place to live, Eden is designed to be a place to belong.

The Beit Shemesh municipality also believes in this vision. They plan to integrate public facilities within the Eden complex, including a synagogue, daycare centers, and a library—essential elements of a thriving, family-oriented community.

A Leader to Guide the Way

A strong community needs strong leadership. Recognizing this, Stern sought a spiritual guide who could help families navigate the logistics and emotional and spiritual aspects of aliyah. She found that leader in Rabbi Beni Krohn, the esteemed Rabbi of Young Israel in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Rabbi Krohn, a social worker by training and a faculty member at Yeshiva University, and his wife, Rebbetzin Chani Krohn, a nurse and dedicated community leader, prepare to make aliyah with their four children. They will be the heart of the Eden community, providing guidance, support, and a sense of continuity as families transition into their new lives.

In a recent lecture to the community, Rabbi Krohn spoke about the weight of their decision: “We all have moments in our lives where we can hear Hashem calling us to take a fateful step—one that will impact our personal, professional, religious, and family lives. This is one of those moments. The resilience Israel has shown in recent years has reignited our sense of duty to our people and our homeland”.

“Many of us feel deeply that the future of the Jewish people lies in Israel, and we want to be part of that future. The challenge is leaving behind the warm and vibrant communities we’ve built in the U.S. That’s why Chani and I feel privileged to lead the Eden community in Beit Shemesh “.

“It might be a question of who to marry, whether to accept a job offer, where to send our children to school, or when and how to retire. And it is certainly the case that as a people we have been presented with one such ‘Nachshon Moment’ right now”.

A Future Built Together

As 2030 approaches, interest in the Eden Community is growing. Stern and her team are fielding inquiries from families across the U.S., all eager to take this journey together. “I believe our community will expand beyond American families to include olim from around the world and even young Israeli families eager to be part of this historic movement,” she says.

Rotem Shani stands fully behind this vision. “We recognize the significance of this moment and are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and welcoming transition for these families,” Turiski affirms. “As we move forward, we will continue to collaborate with Kelly, Rabbi Krohn, and our partners to bring this Zionist vision to fruition in 2030.”

Rabbi Krohn extends an invitation to those considering this journey: “Eden is the opportunity for us to answer the call of our current Nachshon Moment… and to do so together. I invite you to join us at our upcoming parlor meeting in Northern New Jersey to learn more about the community and to meet some of the amazing families who have already chosen to make Eden their home.”

For these families, aliyah is not just about moving to Israel. It is about building a home, a community, and a future—together.

