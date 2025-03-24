It's already a tradition: Mizrahi Tefahot's leading women in real estate conference

This is the third year that Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has brought together leading women in the real estate field in Israel in one morning and in one place. This year, the conference, which concluded International Women's Month, hosted hundreds of leading women in real estate, entrepreneurs, consultants, and lawyers from across the country. They gathered at the Vert Hotel in Netanya for a morning of inspiration and female leadership.

The women's morning began with welcoming remarks from Sharon Ben Yehuda, Deputy Director of the Mortgage Division at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank. Afterward, Yael Odem, education and magazine reporter for News 12, heard from Shabi Shemer, the Executive Vice President and Head of the Retail Division at the bank, about the main challenges women currently face in the field in general and in senior roles in particular, and what advantages there are for a woman working in the field. "Women have strong intuition and high emotional intelligence. They know how to identify weaknesses, be assertive, and at the same time, remain sensitive. They manage much more collaboratively, and I think most of the successful women in senior management have these qualities," Shemer noted.

Limor Raz Schwartz, Deputy Manager of the Dan Region, Mizrahi Tefahot, Irit Gelter, Deputy Manager of the Sharon Region, Mizrahi Tefahot, Yael Odem, Shabi Shemer, Executive Vice President and Head of the Retail Division, Sharon Ben Yehuda, Deputy Manager of the Mortgage Division, Nofar Yaakov, Chairperson of the Mortgage Advisors Union, and Sigal Zakashansky, Head of the Marketing Division (credit: Ilanit Kitzoni)

Pnina Ela, Head of the Construction and Real Estate Sector at Mizrahi Tefahot, gave a lecture to the attendees on "The Real Estate Market in Wartime." After her, Ronit Ashdod, CEO of Africa Israel Residences, Nehama Bogin, Chairperson of the Israel Association of Appraisers, Sophi Ohana, VP of RE/MAX Israel, Nofar Yaakov, Chairperson of the Mortgage Advisors Union, and Irit Gelter, Deputy Manager of the Sharon Area at Mizrahi Tefahot, gathered for the panel "Women Building the Future - Entrepreneurship in the Real Estate Market," moderated by Sharon Ben Yehuda.

The festive morning ended with media personality Hila Korach, who led a session that was slightly personal, scientific, and mostly practical, discussing tools to improve our chances of sticking to our 'New Year's resolutions,' even mid-year.