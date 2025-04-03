30 years in tower construction: Nachmias Group conquers Tel Aviv

The Nachmias Group, established in 1994, has built thousands of housing units to date in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Givat Shmuel, Petah Tikva, Netanya, Modi’in, and other cities, and is now expanding into the Tel Aviv area.

The group’s foothold in the city comes after acquiring land to build 337 housing units on private land registered in the land registry, purchased about two years ago in a tender by the Israel Land Authority, located in the prestigious Sde-Dov compound.

From the Ashdod Coast to conquering Tel Aviv

Klod Nachmias is a real estate entrepreneur with a vision – someone who started his journey in Ashdod and became a significant force in the Israeli construction industry. After years of success in diverse projects across the country, Nachmias is now aiming higher – to the heart of Tel Aviv and the Sharon region, with three major projects that are establishing his position in the luxury market and promoting urban renewal projects.

Nachmias began his journey as a contractor and entrepreneur in his hometown of Ashdod, a city that has become one of the central hubs in the region, with significant development in housing, commerce, and infrastructure. "I started from the very bottom, working as a tile setter and plasterer, and I went a long way until I began initiating my own projects," says Nachmias.

The company’s first projects focused on building quality residential neighborhoods, offering not just apartments, but a full lifestyle, with advanced infrastructure and unique planning. The group’s reputation was built on meeting deadlines, uncompromising quality of execution, and a long-term vision of market needs, partly because it is also an execution company carrying out its own initiated projects. Klod Nahmias (credit: Ehud Dahan)

Urban Renewal

The Dekel Towers project is the first evacuation and reconstruction project (Pinui u’Binui) in Ashdod and one of the largest in the country. The project includes five towers of 29 stories, comprising 854 residential units. Currently, the third building is being occupied, and the relocation of 150 residents’ apartments will be completed. At the same time, the group is in advanced stages with other urban renewal sites.

The Big Change: Tel Aviv and the Sharon area as the Next Target

Nachmias’s company is now focusing on the heart of Israel – Tel Aviv and the Sharon region, with three large projects aimed not only at construction but at leaving a significant mark. On a plot of 0.52 hectares in the Sde-Dov compound between Shai Agnon and Levi Eshkol streets, the company is building the luxury project “Utopia,” which consists of two towers, one 34 stories and the other 15 stories, connected by two seven-story architectural buildings. The project will include apartments in a mix of 2-5 rooms, mini-penthouses, and penthouses. It will also feature a swimming pool, gym, Pilates room, spinning, and more, as well as commercial spaces on the ground floor.

"We are targeting the 'quiet success population' – people who have achieved professional and business success but prefer to maintain their privacy,” says Chaim Kakun, deputy CEO of the Nachmias Group. “These are people who seek high-quality living, spacious apartments, and a quiet, intimate, and luxurious community, but a place that combines indulgence, comfort, and a perfect location." The Dekel Towers project, Ashdod (credit: VIEWPOINT)

In the heart of Rothschild Street, the company is establishing the prestigious project K – Rothschild 67, which combines historical preservation and architectural innovation. This is the former "Samuels House," a building originally designed in the 1930s by architect Chaim Sokolinsky, part of the clear history of Tel Aviv, which is undergoing a careful preservation process. Advertisement

The result will be a modern boutique building with 13 luxury apartments, combining past, present, and future in both architectural and technological terms. "For me, Tel Aviv is a city of opportunities, boldness, and originality," Nachmias says. "It attracts people who love imagination and freedom. I chose to honor the exciting history of the city and preserve the vision of its founders."

In Ramat Hasharon, which has recently become a luxurious alternative to Tel Aviv, the group is currently building the EVE project located on the border with Tel Aviv, in a green and rural environment. The compound, which spans several buildings, combines living with a natural view and open public spaces, providing residents with a post-urban and modern living experience.

Rothschild 67 project (credit: VIEWPOINT)

The project includes six buildings of 11-14 stories and three boutique buildings of seven stories, with a shopping avenue at the compound's front. At the center, an active community center will offer a variety of activities. Among the shared spaces will be a swimming pool, advanced gym, Pilates and yoga studios, a movie room, music and gaming rooms, co-working spaces, intimate seating areas, an open kitchen, and more.

EVE is being created in collaboration with international architect Rafael de la Fontaine and interior designer Roi David. The project is fully partnered with ICR from the Canada Israel Group, and the Nachmias Group is responsible for the execution. EVE Project, Ramat HaSharon (credit: 3DVISION)

The vision driving Nachmias forward

Klod Nachmias is not just a real estate entrepreneur – he is a visionary who understands the direction the market is heading. While many shy away from the challenges of building in the central areas of large cities, Nachmias sees this as an opportunity to make a mark. His approach combines business ambition with a deep understanding of the changing needs of residents and users of buildings.

The group, which has an execution arm, initiates and carries out a variety of projects, not just for residential purposes, but also for commerce, employment, office spaces, and hospitality. Enjoying financial stability and recognized for its high construction standards, it is one of the few companies in Israel building residential towers over 45 stories. All of this is brought to the projects it develops.

The Future: Only Upwards

The current projects are just the beginning. The company is now examining further opportunities for expansion, including future projects in Tel Aviv, the Gush Dan area, and in other cities across the country.

If past performance is any indication, there is no doubt that the Nachmias Group will become one of the most prominent names in the Israeli real estate sector in the coming years. The journey that began in Ashdod is now reaching its peak in Tel Aviv and the Sharon region – and the path ahead looks more promising than ever.

