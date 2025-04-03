Israel ranks among top 10 global real estate investors in Europe, US

Israel has emerged as a key player in global commercial real estate, ranking 7th in Europe and 10th in the United States for real estate investments, according to Jones Lang LaSelle (JLL) 2024 Global Investment Report.

The report, released by the global real estate services firm JLL, highlights a 78% surge in Israeli investments across the European property market.

Total investment in Europe reached approximately $2.33 billion in 2024, up from $1.3 billion in 2023. In the US, Israeli capital inflow totaled $578 million - reflecting a consistent and strategic presence.

Israel's rise in the European rankings has been steady over the past several years. From 16th place in 2021, to 12th in 2022, 8th in 2023, and now 7th in 2024, the trajectory underscores the country's evolving role in international markets.

According to JLL, Israeli investors are increasingly operating with well-defined strategies, diversified across sectors and regions. Investments have been particularly robust in the logistics, hospitality, retail, and housing sectors.

What is the breakdown of Israeli investments in Europe?

Industry and Logistics got $961 million, hospitality got $851 million, retail got $728 million, office spaces got $597 million, and multi-housing got $588 million.

Israeli capital has also flowed into emerging sectors such as data centers, healthcare, and infrastructure - indicative of a shift toward future-focused and tech-driven assets.

"Israeli investors are no longer tentative participants in global markets - they are confident players," said Mor Ziv, Head of the Real Estate Investment at JLL Israel. "The sharp ascent in Europe alongside the stability in the US showcases their deep market understanding and smart decision-making."

Consistent presence in the US market

In the US, Israel maintained its position as the 10th largest foreign real estate investor in 2024. While growth in investment volume was more modest compared to Europe, the consistency reflects long-term planning and sector-specific focus - particularly in industrial and logistics real estate.

The industry and logistics got $400 million, office spaces got $169 million, and retail got $10 million, according to the breakdown of Israeli investments in the US.

Unlike the diversified spread in Europe, Israeli activity in the US is more narrowly focused, capitalizing on sectors with resilient demand driven by the expansion of e-commerce and modernization of supply chains.

Ziv noted that actual Israeli investment in the US may be undercounted in global rankings, as many transactions are executed through American entities established for each deal. As a result, some investments are attributed to the US rather than to Israeli sources.

A broader investment shift

The 2024 figures, Ziv explained, signal a maturing investment strategy among Israeli institutions. "We're seeing a consistent uptick in investments from pension funds, insurance companies, and private investors seeking quality exposure to sectors like logistics, student housing, senior living, and data infrastructure," he said.

"This is not merely a pursuit of returns - it is a strategy rooted in risk management and long-term thinking. In recent years, we have been supporting Israel's largest institutions in their global commercial real estate ventures, connecting them with local partners and introducing them to major transactions," he added.