From suburbs to towers: Kiryat Bialik's old neighborhood transforms

In the old Tzur Shalom neighborhood in Kiryat Bialik, one of the most ambitious and exciting urban renewal projects in northern Israel is currently taking shape - a project set to transform the area and lead it into a new era of quality of life, advanced urban planning, and community development.

The project, led by Adi Burkin, CEO of the Arie Prashkovsky Group, in collaboration with Landco Real Estate from Resido, managed by Dana Robinson, represents a real breakthrough for the residents of the neighborhood and the developers operating in the area. This is a large-scale initiative that will include over 1,000 new housing units, integrated commercial spaces, and extensive public areas that will serve all the residents of Tzur Shalom.

The project spans two main areas:

• The first area includes about 180 property owners on Giora Yoseftal, Frishman, and Maimon Streets. Significant progress has already been made here, with a signature rate of over 80%, a figure that allows for advancing the planning through committees and indicates the residents’ trust.

• The second area, on Jabotinsky Street, adds another 64 apartments to the renewal plan and is entering advanced stages of organization.

The residents of the projects are represented by attorney Yosef Ezra, who is closely accompanying the process and working to ensure their rights throughout. The planning work is entrusted to architect Ilan Eisen and the Dunski-Tsafnat Architecture Office, who aim to create a modern, cohesive, and environmentally friendly architectural outcome. Adi Burkin (credit: NOA ZENI)

The project, which is currently gaining momentum, is expected to change not only the physical appearance of Tzur Shalom but also its location on the regional real estate map. With advanced infrastructure, improved transportation connections, and urban development at the highest level, this is one of the prominent moves in the wave of urban renewal strengthening in the north.

“This is a long-term process, at the end of which an advanced, accessible, lively, and service-rich neighborhood will be created here,” says Adi Burkin. “Beyond the new buildings – we are talking about renewing the very fabric of life itself.”

Dana Robinson concludes: “Tzur Shalom is undergoing a transformation, and this project is an exceptional opportunity – both for the long-time residents and for young families looking to build their future here.”