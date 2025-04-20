The new Ramla: How the city became the hottest real estate hub in the Gush Dan region

As real estate prices continue to climb across Israel and particularly in the Gush Dan region, Ramla stands out as a rare opportunity for investment and new home purchases. In the coming years, several urban renewal projects are expected to launch in the city, some already approved in the master plan, with approximately 5,000 new housing units. Ramla is already emerging as one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after local authorities, and experts predict this trend will only strengthen, led by the Ramla Municipality. The city is set to double in size and become one of Israel’s most advanced cities.

“Ramla has been undergoing a transformation in recent years,” says attorney Re'em Ratzon, CEO of Av-Gad Group. “We identified the massive potential for urban renewal in the city years ago. It’s located in the heart of Israel with exceptional access to Highways 6 and 1 - Ramla is simply close to everything. A series of national projects in and around the city are creating a solid foundation for growing residential demand.”

Infrastructure like Tel Aviv, prices like the periphery

In recent years, a new train station opened in Ramla, and plans are underway to develop the metro’s brown line - with four stops planned within the city. At the same time, the government is heavily investing in employment centers, including the Terminal 6 project in partnership with the Gezer and Hevel Modi’in regional councils. Also in the pipeline are a new medical campus, a government district, and more - all expected to transform Ramla into a significant national anchor.

Terminal 6 alone, which will span about 1 million square meters, is projected to employ 30,000 people. Nearby, the IDF’s new absorption and classification base, “New Horizon,” is being built, expected to house 9,000 personnel and welcome 5,000 daily visitors.

At the city’s entrance, a new ecological park is planned to serve as a model for sustainable environmental design-combining nature, leisure, and recreation for area residents.

“I believe this wave of development, along with dynamic local leadership pushing the city forward, makes Ramla an outstanding real estate opportunity,” adds Ratzon. “It’s fertile ground for urban renewal developers to execute projects that will improve quality of life and elevate the city’s public image.”

Herzl Would Be Proud: TEO – The New Gateway to Ramla

Among the urban renewal projects in Ramla, the first to launch is TEO - the flagship project by Tetroya Group and Av-Gad, located at the Ice Junction at the city’s entrance. The plan includes relocating 116 current residents to make way for 530 new units across four 24-story towers, in addition to mid-rise construction and a new commercial strip along Herzl Street.

Named in tribute to Theodor Herzl, TEO will also include two green parks (approx. 0.6 hectares), kindergartens, daycares, an elementary school, and a synagogue. As part of the agreement with the municipality, Av-Gad will build a new road connecting Herzl Street to the city’s northern exit-directly from the project’s parking lot, giving residents a major advantage.

The project follows a "build-evacuate-build" method: two northern towers will first be constructed on nearby municipal land; only after residents move in will the old complex be demolished to build the rest of the development.

Designed by architecture firm Urbach Halevy, the project’s partner is real estate developer Charlie Tetroya, who began working on the site 14 years ago. “TEO is a unique residential project offering a complete, holistic solution for families, investors, and housing upgraders in Ramla,” he says. “People are realizing that Ramla is becoming the new center of the Gush Dan metropolitan area-it has excellent access, powerful momentum, and a promising future. TEO is more than just an apartment-it’s a whole lifestyle.”

A revolution in the concept of "home"

One of Av-Gad’s cornerstones of success is meticulous planning of the residential experience. “We invest heavily in creating shared spaces that foster community,” says Oz Salton, the company’s sales director. “Our approach is holistic-the project supports diverse uses beyond just living in the apartment; it’s a full living ecosystem.”

The TEO project, leading Ramla’s urban renewal wave, presents an innovative vision of urban community living. It offers high-quality residences with added amenities, such as advanced kindergartens, a neighborhood café, gym and studio, co-working spaces, a private cinema for residents, children’s play areas, and a spacious balcony for gatherings.

“Imagine a family living on the 7th floor,” Oz describes. “In the morning, parents and kids ride the elevator - kids go to the ground-floor daycare, parents grab a coffee and head to work. In the evening, they come back, maybe take a yoga class, or do some work at the co-working space after the kids fall asleep.”

“Today, people looking for apartments in central Israel may find Be’er Ya’akov already too expensive,” says Salton. “Average prices there are about 30,000 shekels per square meter, while in Ramla-just 2–3 km away - the average is 24,000 shekels for modern, attractive apartments. We expect young families from Rishon LeZion and Holon to see Ramla as the place to build their future.” He adds that investors are also showing growing interest, especially in 2–3 room apartments, expecting significant value increases due to the city’s accelerated development.

Architect Uri Halevy, partner at Urbach Halevy, adds: “The residential towers in this project were designed to an exceptionally high standard-comparable to those in Tel Aviv-from the facades to a grand lobby with high ceilings. I believe once completed, this project will become a milestone in Israeli urban design.”

Ratzon concludes: “Ramla proves that smart urban planning- combining economic, ecological, and community development the path to becoming an innovative city with high quality of life. With the completion of its five major projects- Terminal 6, New Horizon, the medical campus, the ecological park, the metro line, and large-scale urban renewal- Ramla is poised to become one of the most desirable cities in central Israel.”