140 Sold: Last office units in a surprising northern project

Geshem Holdings announced this Sunday, April 20th, that the marketing of office spaces in the "HaTachana Tower" tower in Acre is nearing completion: Out of 159 units planned in the project, 140 offices have already been sold, and now 19 final units are being offered for sale. Occupancy is scheduled for 2025.

The project is located in the heart of Acre’s revitalized business district, near the train station and major transportation routes. It is part of a broader trend of urban development in the city. The tower is intended to house a wide range of businesses, from law and financial consulting firms to start-ups and service providers.

The project is accompanied by a unique financing agreement with Discount Bank, under which buyers are offered a fixed interest rate of 6%, which will only take effect two years after the occupancy date. This model is designed to provide buyers with financial certainty and long-term planning capability.

Geshem Holdings notes that the remaining units are located on high floors, offering open views and easy access to supporting services in the area. The project is expected to be occupied during the second half of 2025, upon completion of the finishing works.