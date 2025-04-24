Urban renewal in Ashkelon expands: A new project is underway

Prashkovsky Group, led by CEO Adi Borkin, continues to expand its activity in the field of urban renewal and is launching a new and intriguing project on South Africa Boulevard in Ashkelon. The project, located at the highest point in the city and overlooking the sea and the marina, includes the demolition of three existing buildings with about 60 apartments. In their place, a modern and unique complex will be built, planned by the architectural firm “Roses Architects and Urban Planning Ltd.” Prashkovsky Group, Urban Renewal Ashkelon (credit: Roses Architects and Urban Planning)

The project enjoys full support and praise from Yedidya Greenwald, head of the Urban Renewal Authority in Ashkelon. This is another collaboration between Prashkovsky Group and Landco Real Estate, part of Resido, managed by Dana Robinson. The companies are jointly involved in several large-scale renewal projects in Kiryat Bialik and Nof HaGalil. According to Robinson, "This is a project that strengthens the city and the quality of life of its residents, and adds significant variety to Ashkelon's evolving urban fabric."

Adi Borkin adds that the group intends to expand the project area in the near future: “We intend to enlarge the scope of the plan and include adjacent ground-level homes and an old commercial center, making this complex especially interesting in terms of the diverse mix it will offer to new residents and longtime locals alike.”



The project is in advanced signing stages, and the plan is progressing with the relevant committees. It is estimated that once approved, the complex will become one of the most successful and attractive residential areas in Ashkelon.