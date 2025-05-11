New project in Dimona: 198 apartments in the first phase, permit within three months

Dimona continues to expand: a new residential project called Sunrise Residences is currently being promoted in Dimona, as part of the city's rapid development. The project is led by "Geshem Lamishtaken" and is located near the “Nof Bereshit” neighborhood – an area where approximately 500 housing units are already under advanced construction.

According to the company, the project recently received a planning committee decision, and it is expected to receive a full building permit within about three months. The first phase includes 198 housing units, in a compact and well-designed mix, which will be built above an active commercial floor that includes health, culture, religious, community, and leisure services. Sunrise Residences project by Geshem Holdings (credit: PR)

The project will eventually connect to a planned urban district, and nearby there are also plans for a city park, a new education campus, and transportation hubs, as part of the city's vision for comprehensive development.

According to the company, housing demand in the city is on the rise, partly due to the expansion of transportation infrastructure, the establishment of public institutions, and the strengthening of the employment sector. The first phase is being marketed at starting prices, with the intention of attracting young families and housing upgraders.