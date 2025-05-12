1,195 apartments in Beit Shemesh: The first evacuation-reconstruction project starts

An evacuation-reconstruction project, the first of its kind in Beit Shemesh, has begun, involving the demolition of two buildings in the Ramat Lechi complex this week, as part of the first phase of a large-scale urban renewal plan.

The plan, approved by the committee for preferred housing complexes (TAMA 38), includes three phases, with each phase involving the evacuation of 56 old apartments, to be replaced by approximately 400 new housing units. Upon completion of the entire project, 1,195 new apartments are expected to be built in the complex, along with kindergartens, public institutions, plans for a new school, and even a neighborhood country club.

The uniqueness of the project also lies in the composition of the population: more than 60% of the original apartments in the complex were public housing, which required close cooperation between the Beit Shemesh Municipality and the Amidar Company. During the transition period, the evacuated tenants are entitled to rent fully funded by the developer. Additionally, the complex benefits from an exemption from betterment levies under an urban policy that came into effect until April 2027.

Ramat Lachai Beit Shemesh before urban renewal (credit: Urban Renewal Company)

The project is also being carried out with government assistance: NIS 34M have been allocated for infrastructure upgrades as part of a framework agreement signed between the Government Authority for Urban Renewal and the municipality in April 2022. According to the municipality, three additional evacuation-reconstruction complexes are currently in planning stages as part of a broad policy to develop the city center and strengthen older neighborhoods, tailored to the needs of the local population.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg stated: "This is a strategic move to strengthen the urban fabric and bring the general public back to the city center. We are committed to equal and accessible development, even in the heart of the old city."

According to Eyal Hasidim, head of the urban renewal department in the Beit Shemesh Municipality: "For the first time, an entire complex is being demolished and rebuilt in the heart of the city. This is a pioneering model that we intend to expand to additional complexes."