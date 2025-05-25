Mediterranean Towers: A new chapter of purpose and joy for Jerusalem’s elders

Get to know this vibrant community, where residents rediscover meaning, build friendships, and live life to the fullest.

Resort-like haven for third age

It was an uplifting experience entering the complex, which resembled a resort at first glance, near the busy intersection of Daniel Yanovski Street and Hebron Road at the entrance of the Arnona neighborhood. Inside, it matched my first impression as a relatively lavish complex, replete with dining halls, a swimming pool, gym, and an entertainment area to meet with residents and visitors alike.

This is the Mediterranean Towers retirement residence, where a community of golden age citizens of diverse backgrounds are given a new lease on life as they enter their “third age.”

In this residence in Jerusalem, it’s never too late to start learning and fulfilling dreams that have been mere thoughts and desires for many years – dreams that were not realized in the hustle of life, or if you prefer, reaching an age where it’s possible to begin.

This complex, part of the Mediterranean Towers network – the largest one for the senior age sector in Israel – offers its residents quality of life, enabling them to enjoy a wide range of activities across various fields of interest, alongside a vibrant and cohesive community life. All of this takes place in an authentic Jerusalem atmosphere. Noa Bardugo-Pasternak. (credit: Daniel Rosenberg)

In recent years, Mediterranean Towers has developed an innovative and creative life concept in the areas of social life, culture, and leisure for seniors, and continues to develop it in line with innovative trends in Israel and around the world. The network’s core values – leading, discovering, and experiencing – are reflected in the daily life of the residents.

Unlike past concepts that focused on the physical/health condition of the elderly, the Mediterranean Towers concept places its residents in a completely different space – a flourishing and interesting action-filled social and community life, enrichment studies, leading fascinating projects, alongside community initiatives, realizing capabilities, and fulfilling dreams (big or small), engaging in unique experiences, and more.

Residents of the Mediterranean Towers in Jerusalem represent a mosaic of Israeli society, combining a heterogeneous community with a cohesive, inclusive, and accepting one, which includes religious, traditional, secular, and Anglo-Saxon individuals. It’s a home where everyone is given space and expression to live their life according to their worldview, under one roof, in friendship and mutual respect.

Leading with vision: Noa Bardugo-Pasternak’s impact

Noa Bardugo-Pasternak, born in Jerusalem and mother of four, is the general manager of the Mediterranean Towers in Jerusalem. She continues to serve as a reservist in the IDF in the Pakal Unit. As a team commander, she contributes to the development and implementation of tools for commanders, soldiers, and their families on the home front, focusing on cohesion and leadership, with the understanding that competence in these areas is essential for overall operational readiness. Advertisement

In describing the experience of Mediterranean Towers, she begins by saying, “At the age of 70, the residents start to do things they hadn’t been done yet.

“To lead, to discover, and to live… There are people that begin to paint at the age of 70 and find out they are great at it,” she says. “People who join a band discover that they have a new talent and discover new meaning.”

The community is small, at 120 residents. For each one, the desire “to not be alone” was an essential part of their decision to move into the complex. “Here, they have everything they need to live well, at the highest level there is – also in terms of the quality of the community and establishing a home,” the general manager explains. “We are in Jerusalem, so the spirituality and culture are all nearby. There are countless things that a person can begin to do.”

Bardugo-Pasternak has been managing the complex for a short time, but it has existed for a decade. The Jerusalem branch is the smallest of the eight Mediterranean Towers in the country, with others in cities such as Bat Yam, Hod Hasharon, Savyon, and Rehovot. Each one acclimatizes to its surrounding and becomes an organic and social part of the city of which it is a part.

BESIDES ITS size, the capital branch has other unique characteristics. “Jerusalem is the Holy City. People who come here, even if they’re not religious, have a particular attachment to the place. Also, the type of residence, the way it is built, is very Yerushalmi. It is built in a boutique hotel style with a Jerusalem stone look,” she says.

Bardugo-Pasternak describes the complex’s organic ties to its surroundings. “There were two things I saw that amazed me. One is the community involvement. There is a strong connection to what is happening outside: the school across the road, a home for lone soldiers in the community, the community management committee, members go to the Knesset, and the bridge club of the whole community that involves members of the center.

“Second, there is also a very strong community,” she says. “A bank of volunteers in any field, so there will be someone among the residents who specializes and will come to help. There is a meeting of residents on Shabbat, and there is a community evening on Tuesday regardless of the group that one belongs to. Anyone who comes here is part of a greater community.”

The complex is, in fact, a microcosm of Israeli culture. Residents can be secular or religious, Sabra Israeli, Anglo or French: Bardugo-Pasternak describes it as a kibbutz galuyot (ingathering of the Diaspora). While some residents were raised in the city, Jerusalem for everyone is a dream. “Residents did not come here to travel but to live here,” she says.

Rediscovering life, love, and self in the golden years

Speaking to the residents, In Jerusalem felt a general sense of joy that was vibrant in the air, reflecting a decision, often after the death of a loved one, that they would no longer be alone at home.

Yochi Luifer, widowed six and a half years ago, recently moved to the complex from Haifa. A physiotherapist by profession, she jokes about moving closer to her line of work as she moved into retirement mode.

“It was a big move. To be independent in my old age, I needed to think of a place that was good for my grandchildren,” she says. “I made this decision with the brain, but very soon my heart followed.”

Able to live an independent lifestyle, which she needs for her volunteering tasks which include editing a physiotherapy journal, she prides herself that she could fit 13 people into her apartment for the Passover Seder.

“It is a kibbutz, and you can pick your friends,” she says. “There are people from diverse backgrounds and knowledge. I keep Shabbat, but I wasn’t looking for a place that only keeps Shabbat… There is enough of a Shabbat atmosphere, and I appreciate that.”

Isaac Mashali and Hanna Wuin are not your average couple. Both having lost their spouses, they moved to Mediterranean Towers for a new life – and discovered new love as well.

Wuin was born in Winnipeg, Canada, and immigrated to Israel in 1966 with her husband on a one-year program that became permanent. “I connected to [Israel’s national anthem] ‘Hatikvah’ in a way I never experienced about ‘O, Canada,’” she says.

Living in French Hill until her husband passed away, it wasn’t healthy for her to live alone, so on the recommendation of a friend, she moved to the residence. “I began to live a new life, began to exercise. There is a choice of so many things, such as going to a movie. Every morning is boker tov – a good morning; there are always events and posters all over,” she says. But most importantly, she found herself starting a new relationship. “I found a partner – and that makes all the difference,” she asserts.

Mashali is a native Jerusalemite of several generations. After his wife passed away, he was shown the residence. “I saw the pool and said, ‘This place is for me – I need to move here!’” A drafting and engineering teacher, he was quickly attracted to painting, which for him was similar to his expertise in drafting.

“Moving from drafting to painting was relatively easy,” he says as he shows In Jerusalem his artwork. He takes part in all activities, be it swimming and dancing, a hobby introduced to him by Wuin. “There is dancing every motzei Shabbat. I never danced before in my life, but now Hanna dances with me. We were the only couple to dance over Mimouna… she taught me to dance,” he says.

Hezzi Hananiya is a physical trainer who works with the elderly at the residence, and he concurs with these sentiments. He has seen firsthand the effects of seniors trying new activities. “It is an amazing experience to work with the pensioners. You are doing things with them that they never dreamed they would do,” he says. He mentions the Jerusalem Marathon and that several residents participated in the race. “I took a group of them; there is a two-kilometer track, and several of them took part,” he recounts.

Nicole Emer is a Holocaust survivor who spent most of her life in Europe until immigrating to Israel in 1993. As with the other residents, she moved to Mediterranean Towers after her husband’s death so as to not be alone.

A French speaker, the positive effect to her life was virtually instant. “I immediately made new friends who speak French,” she says. “I have a small apartment, but everything is good. Every day there is something to do. There is someone to talk to; there is something to see or a speaker or music,” she enthuses.

Mediterranean Towers is designed for highly functional and independent people. The costs of the apartments vary. The residents don’t purchase a unit but pay an annual fee for their apartment, the cost of which includes all the many facilities and services the complex has to offer.

As Bardugo-Pasternak concludes, “Residents come here mainly to experience a true quality of life.”