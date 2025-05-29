80 apartments in hours: Lati's residential project breaks demand records

Lati Group, owned by Yossi Lati and the fashion company Renuar, launched its new residential project “Lati Kadima” in Kadima-Zoran this week - and has already achieved overwhelming success. At the launch event, around 80 apartments were sold under the government’s target price program and an additional 6 on the open market. As of now, only 20 units remain for sale - all of them spacious garden apartments and penthouses, designed for families seeking a high-quality lifestyle in a refined and intimate residential setting.

The project consists of 120 apartments spread across 12 boutique buildings, each three stories high, built over six plots. The planning was entrusted to the award-winning architecture firm A.B. Architects and includes stylish lobbies, high-quality finishes, and a strong emphasis on privacy for each unit.

The development is located near parks, playgrounds, and sports fields, with quick access to Highway 4 and planned proximity to schools and kindergartens. The apartment sizes are around 150 square meters, with balconies or gardens ranging from 90 to 200 square meters. The company notes that the apartments have been designed to provide the ultimate living experience, with an emphasis on comfort, privacy, and modern design.

''Lati Kadima'' Project (credit: Renderings by Arceffect Ltd)

Construction is expected to last about three years, with prices starting at NIS 5.5 million. Lati Group, active for over 20 years, is a G-5 classified (unlimited) contracting company with experience in building thousands of housing units and commercial centers across the country, including in areas such as the Krayot, Akko, Or Yam, Netanya, and Eilat.

Yossi Lati, CEO and Owner: “The enthusiastic response at the launch event only confirmed what we already knew - ‘Lati Kadima’ is a sought-after project that brings a new level of quality of life to the heart of the Sharon region. Only 20 apartments remain - this is a real opportunity.”