‘Build more Tel Aviv studio flats for hi-tech’

The government must allow contractors to build studio apartments in the new office towers they’re building in the center of the country, according to a leading real estate consultant.

Jacky Mukmel , chairman of CBRE Israel, appealed to the Interior and Labor ministries that at least 20% of the space in the office towers should be residential.

“The large number of new Israeli and foreign employees in hi-tech companies requires a new reality in which some of the workers will live close to their workplace, especially in the Tel Aviv and Gush Dan area,” he said.

The mixed zoning in office towers, which combines offices and residences, is one solution to continuing the significant growth hi-tech and biotech companies are currently experiencing, he said.

This process will also strengthen the bond between companies and employees, he noted.