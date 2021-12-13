Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover

An apartment landlord from the center is suing after it was discovered that a realtor had been using his property for the personal purposes of meeting her lover. When the landlord began to suspect her, he made a plan to stop by the apartment without warning where he confirmed that his suspicions were correct.

The realtor was found to have been using some luxury apartments that were for sale as a place to meet with a secret lover behind her husband’s back. The realtor, who had a deal of exclusivity with the apartment’s owner, had access to the apartment at any time, including when it was empty.

According to evidence gathered, the realtor and her lover used apartments in the building for their meetings for years, but their arrangement was interrupted one day when the owner decided to stop by the apartment with no notice and discovered the two together in bed.

In a long and detailed letter sent to the realtor, the landlord's attorney wrote that her client suspected the realtor for three months after noticing that someone had been using the bed and shower.

The realtor's plan was simple: she would meet with a "potential client", ensuring that the owner would be away from the property and proceed to do the deed. After a while "I decided that even though we trusted the realtor, who had already sold our apartments several times, I was going to check," the property owner said.

(credit: FREEIMAGE)

The realtor, through her attorney, claimed that she would be willing to pay NIS 100,000 in compensation provided that the threat of a lawsuit be removed and her husband not made aware of the affair. The owners of the property demanded NIS 500,000 for their silence, but on the attorney's advice, the woman decided to come clean and inform her husband of the situation, which quickly led to divorce proceedings.

A compensation agreement has been established between the realtor and landlord, the details of which are confidential.