The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

AI cannot replace spies, UK intelligence chief to say

"The unique characteristics of human agents in the right places will become still more significant," he will say.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 09:39
Should we be wary of the risks that powerful Artificial Intelligence systems could pose to humanity? (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Should we be wary of the risks that powerful Artificial Intelligence systems could pose to humanity? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service will detail why Russia is failing to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine and how artificial intelligence will not replace human agents when he delivers a rare public speech on Wednesday.

Richard Moore, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service will also talk about a recent wave of "Russian imperialism" in Africa and how other countries such as Iran are fueling further conflict in Ukraine when he makes only his second major speech since taking on his job in 2020.

He will be speaking in Prague because of "the close and productive bilateral relationship between the UK and the Czech Republic and further, the historic context in the aftermath of another Russian invasion in Europe," his office said.

China and Russia heading the race

In his first public speech, Moore warned that China and Russia were racing to master technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, and this will again be a focus.

Government and intelligence agencies globally are seeking to harness the power of AI, but Moore will say it will complement not replace humans who can uncover secrets beyond technology's reach.

Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

"The unique characteristics of human agents in the right places will become still more significant," he will say.

"They are never just passive collectors of information: our agents can be tasked and directed; they can identify new questions we didn’t know to ask; and sometimes they can influence decisions inside a government or terrorist group.

"Human intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence will increasingly be defined as those things that machines cannot do, albeit we should expect the frontier of machine capability to advance with startling speed.”



Related Tags
MI6
MI5
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by