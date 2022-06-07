The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 12:47
Women's Entrepreneurship Summit (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Women's Entrepreneurship Summit
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Post and WE (“Women Entrepreneurship”) announce the Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit, an evening of intellect and inspiration.

Tuesday, July 26 | 6:30 p.m.

Tel Aviv 

The WE Summit is meant to provide up-and-coming female entrepreneurs access and opportunity to learn from some of the country’s top innovators. It will also provide a platform for executives and entrepreneurs to network, share their stories and promote their innovations.

Visit our conference website >>

At the conference, sponsors, speakers and participants will:

  • Connect with successful women business leaders
  • Foster a community of women in entrepreneurship
  • Gain ideas and inspiration from the country's top innovators
  • Learn from the women who broke through walls and shattered ceilings
  • Enjoy excellent food and drinks

The conference is expected to open in the presence of Minister of Economy Orna Barbivai and include a panel discussion with the country’s leading unicorns, a fireside chat with Israel’s first and only female university president, Q&As with the top management of venture capitalist firms, banks and the movers and shakers of the energy, tech, real estate and start-up communities.

Our first confirmed speakers: Dr. Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at CheckPoint;  Prof. Rivka Carmi, former President of Ben-Gurion University; Yossi Vardi, serial entrepreneur; Michal Ziso, CEO, ZISO; and Bloomberg’s Senior Reporter Gwen Ackerman.

At previous events we have hosted top business leaders, including: 

  • Ron Lauder, Businessman and President of the World Jewish Congress
  • Gianni Infantino, FIFA president 
  • Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle Corporation
  • Nir Zuk, Founder and CTO, Palo Alto Networks
  • Adi Soffer Teeni, CEO, Facebook Israel
  • Michal Braverman-Blumenstein, Vice President, Microsoft Israel
  • Gil Shwed, CEO, Check Point 
  • And so many more!

The event is by invitation only. The program will be streamed live on The Jerusalem Post, Maariv and Walla! websites and social media platforms. 

>>Learn more

Partner with us: [email protected] 



