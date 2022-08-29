The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meet Adam Singolda, Taboola’s CEO whose heart remains in Israel

Adam Singolda will speak at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 12:39
Taboola CEO Adam Singolda (photo credit: PR)
Taboola CEO Adam Singolda
(photo credit: PR)

Taboola’s CEO Adam Singolda has been living in New York for over a decade. However, Israel is very much still in his heart and mind.

“I put in a lot of effort to act like an Israeli in America and not the other way around,” he said in an interview with Calcalist earlier this year. “I don’t just speak to my kids in Hebrew, I also read to them books in Hebrew, joke around with them in Hebrew, watch Israeli kids’ TV shows with them, and we listen to Israeli music at home. It’s really us against the world. I don't think that I’ll ever speak to my kids in English.”

Adam Singolda will speak at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12. For more information: www.jpost.com/annualconference22. Only a few tickets left. 

Although Taboola is headquartered in New York – where it went public last year - the Jewish State also remains at the core of the project.

“Israel is very important, it is the heart of the company,” Singolda told Calcalist ahead of the first day of trading. “Our biggest office is here and I hope that we will have thousands of engineers working for us in our offices in Beer Sheva and Ramat Gan. I believe that we will continue to grow in Israel and are proud to invest in Israel. That isn't going to change.”

This should not be surprising, considering the entrepreneur’s very blue and white background: Singolda is a graduate of the Israeli Defense Forces’ elite Mamram computer science training program and, before debuting in the high-tech world, he served as an officer in an elite mathematical unit of the Israeli National Security Agency.

Singolda's eclectic interests

Fifteen years after it was established, Taboola is the leading discovery and native advertising platform, with over 1,700 employees and 500 million daily active users.

As Taboola continues to grow, Singolda continues to pursue a variety of eclectic interests that help keep him focused and inspired, from building Legos to flying drones and playing the piano - besides, of course, spending time with his children.

“I believe in treasuring the small moments,” he told Calcalist. “Even everyday things, like bathing my kids, running a bit every day, having a glass of wine, playing with Legos is enough. I think that everyday people should do things that make them happy and keep them sane.”

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will take place this year on Sept. 12 at Gotham Hall in New York. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jpost.com/annualconference22. Only a handful of tickets are left.



