The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Port TLV Residence to star at Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit

Lee Ziv, the project’s vice-president, is slated to speak at Post’s Women Leaders Summit on February 22

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 11:19
The penthouse at Port TLV Residence (photo credit: View point )
The penthouse at Port TLV Residence
(photo credit: View point )

Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, will participate in a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit on February 22 in Tel Aviv, to discuss the new Port TLV residence project. 

Located just 50 meters from the Mediterranean coastline, the Gordon Marina and the Hilton Hotel, and adjacent to Hayarkon Park, the largest park in Tel Aviv, Port TLV is positioned in the heart of Tel Aviv’s lively port district, home to restaurants, bars, cultural events, a boutique farmers market, and leading fashion stores. “The name of the game is location, location, location,” Ziv told the Post before the Summit.

"The name of the game is location, location, location."

Lee Ziv, vice-president, Port TLV Residence project
The penthouse at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point ) The penthouse at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, architect, urban planner and designer, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. The choice of finishing materials was made by Pivko using some of the world’s leading brands, such as Boltap, Buffy and others. The project is currently in the advanced stages of construction and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The luxury six-story Port TLV will feature deluxe apartments ranging from ninety square meters to two hundred square meters. In addition, two luxurious duplex penthouses of  470 square meters are available, accessible by private elevator. Each penthouse features a master bedroom overlooking the sea with a walk-in closet and and adjoining balcony, a large bedroom with adjoining bathroom, two additional junior suites, a formal dining room, numerous living and recreation areas, a large designer kitchen, a spectacular wraparound balcony and a rooftop with a magnificent private pool overlooking the surrounding scenery. The penthouses are priced at NIS 63,630,00 each.

A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point ) A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

The Port TLV project will soon have a fully furnished model apartment furnished by “Poltrona Frau,” the leader in high-end handmade leather and wood Italian furniture,  available for viewing and purchase with all furnishings included. The 3-room,  197 square meter model apartment is on the sixth floor and features a master bedroom with adjoining bathroom and a huge walk-in closet, additional bedroom, a large living room, separate recreation room with TV, dining room, Bulthaup kitchen, and a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean. It is available for NIS 21,500,000. 

In addition to the deluxe residences, Port TLV will also include the five-star Poli Port, a  44-room boutique hotel operated by the Dayan family, on the first and second floors of the building. The project will also include a world-renowned restaurant for hotel guests and building tenants. 

A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point ) A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a synagogue, a swimming pool for the use of the tenants and hotel guests, a sauna, a gym complete with advanced equipment and personal trainer and art exhibits that will regularly rotate in the building’s lobby.

There is complete separation between the hotel and residences, while owners can enjoy all of the hotel’s services.

The Port TLV project is being developed by the Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies that has initiated more than 100  high-quality projects in prime locations throughout the country, created by renowned architects and leading interior designers. 

“Hagag Brothers has become a model for innovative construction, stability, and reliability,” Ziv said. “Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries, and museums,” Ziv added. “Port TLV is our pearl.”

Construction on Port TLV Residence is in advanced stages (credit: AMIT GOSHER) Construction on Port TLV Residence is in advanced stages (credit: AMIT GOSHER)
 


Tags Tel Aviv beach conference luxury products real estate Women Leaders Summit 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by