Port TLV Residence to star at Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit

Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, will participate in a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit on February 22 in Tel Aviv, to discuss the new Port TLV residence project.

Located just 50 meters from the Mediterranean coastline, the Gordon Marina and the Hilton Hotel, and adjacent to Hayarkon Park, the largest park in Tel Aviv, Port TLV is positioned in the heart of Tel Aviv’s lively port district, home to restaurants, bars, cultural events, a boutique farmers market, and leading fashion stores. “The name of the game is location, location, location,” Ziv told the Post before the Summit.

The penthouse at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, architect, urban planner and designer, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. The choice of finishing materials was made by Pivko using some of the world’s leading brands, such as Boltap, Buffy and others. The project is currently in the advanced stages of construction and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The luxury six-story Port TLV will feature deluxe apartments ranging from ninety square meters to two hundred square meters. In addition, two luxurious duplex penthouses of 470 square meters are available, accessible by private elevator. Each penthouse features a master bedroom overlooking the sea with a walk-in closet and and adjoining balcony, a large bedroom with adjoining bathroom, two additional junior suites, a formal dining room, numerous living and recreation areas, a large designer kitchen, a spectacular wraparound balcony and a rooftop with a magnificent private pool overlooking the surrounding scenery. The penthouses are priced at NIS 63,630,00 each.

A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

The Port TLV project will soon have a fully furnished model apartment furnished by “Poltrona Frau,” the leader in high-end handmade leather and wood Italian furniture, available for viewing and purchase with all furnishings included. The 3-room, 197 square meter model apartment is on the sixth floor and features a master bedroom with adjoining bathroom and a huge walk-in closet, additional bedroom, a large living room, separate recreation room with TV, dining room, Bulthaup kitchen, and a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean. It is available for NIS 21,500,000.

In addition to the deluxe residences, Port TLV will also include the five-star Poli Port, a 44-room boutique hotel operated by the Dayan family, on the first and second floors of the building. The project will also include a world-renowned restaurant for hotel guests and building tenants.

A model apartment at Port TLV Residence (credit: View point )

Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a synagogue, a swimming pool for the use of the tenants and hotel guests, a sauna, a gym complete with advanced equipment and personal trainer and art exhibits that will regularly rotate in the building’s lobby.

There is complete separation between the hotel and residences, while owners can enjoy all of the hotel’s services.

The Port TLV project is being developed by the Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies that has initiated more than 100 high-quality projects in prime locations throughout the country, created by renowned architects and leading interior designers.

“Hagag Brothers has become a model for innovative construction, stability, and reliability,” Ziv said. “Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries, and museums,” Ziv added. “Port TLV is our pearl.”