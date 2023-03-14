Celebrate Israel at 75 with the Jerusalem Post in New York

The Jerusalem Post Group announced it would hold the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event will celebrate Israel's 75th birthday, including top-line speakers and entertainment.

The Jerusalem Post has been hosting conferences for more than a decade. However, in recent years, under the direction of CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, the company has delivered state-of-the-art events with some fascinating speakers from Israel and the Jewish world.

"The Jerusalem Post is more than a media group," said Ashkenazi. "We are the gateway between Israel and the rest of the world."

At last year's Annual Conference, the Post hosted diplomats from the Gulf region, including Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Bin Abdulla Al-khalifa, Bahrain's ambassador to the United States, and Omar Hilale, Moroccan ambassador to the United Nations. His Excellency Al-Khalifa will be returning this year.

In addition, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered a riveting speech telling the world that "now is the time to push Iran towards an improved nuclear deal."

The governor and mayor of New York were also present.

The event also focused on technology, with Start-up Nation leaders like Uri Levine, the co-founder of Waze, and Adam Singolda, the founder of Taboola.

"Engaging people with the problem rather than the solution makes life easier, and it remains as a beacon, a north star for where you're going," Levine shares, one of the ingredients in his secret sauce for start-up success.

Gotham Hall (Credit: Courtesy of Gotham Hall)

Top philanthropists, from Ronald Lauder to Sylvan Adams, also filled the room.

Gotham Hall is located in a landmark building that once housed Greenwich Savings Bank and is considered an iconic Midtown event space. Constructed in 1922-24 as The Greenwich Savings Bank building, Gotham Hall is one of the refined examples in the impressive corpus of bank buildings from the firm of York and Sawyer, both architects initially employed by McKim, Mead, & White.

Click here for the preliminary 2023 lineup and last year's list of speakers.

The event will be live-streamed on our website and social channels. Last year's event reached nearly 700,000 collective views.

Ashkenazi added that there is no better event to attend to network with the who's-who of the Jewish world and to share your ideas with the world.

"Join us in the city that never sleeps," she encouraged. "At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, you build once-in-a-lifetime connections."