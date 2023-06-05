The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Social media is a trojan horse of hate - New York Mayor Eric Adams

Eric Adams called on the Jewish community to “challenge social media to not allow it to sit inside the forts of our communities.”

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 18:55
New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (photo credit: OHAD KAB/THE JERUSALEM POST)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023
(photo credit: OHAD KAB/THE JERUSALEM POST)

NEW YORK – “We have a trojan horse among us and if we don’t acknowledge it, it will dismantle everything we fought for,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

“That is social media,” Adams continued. “Social media has become the spreader of hate. Our children sit inside their rooms and learn how to hate. Hate is popular again. It is being promoted by those considered influencers."

Adams called on the Jewish community to “challenge social media to not allow it to sit inside the forts of our communities.”

“We have to stop preaching to the choir,” the mayor said. “All of us in the room know the importance of fighting against antisemitism and bigotry. We know those who came before us, marched with Dr. King and fought in the Civil Rights era talk about all the time the relationship between the black Jewish experience and how we have fought together.” 

Adams expressed concern about future generations. “But what about our young people? Do they know that? Are we intentionally talking to our young people to understand hate?”

Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

“Social media has become the spreader of hate. Our children sit inside their rooms and learn how to hate. Hate is popular again. It is being promoted by those considered influencers."

Eric Adams

Eric Adams: New York is the Tel Aviv of America

Adams called New York the “Tel Aviv of America,” with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. 

He spoke of his trip to Greece earlier this year where he joined mayors from across the globe to push back against antisemitism. Adams said the battle must come to our homefront and cited ADL statistics that a quarter of US antisemitism cases tracked occurred in the Big Apple.  

“I want to promise you this,” Adams, a former New York Police Department captain, concluded, “I did not spend 22 years of my life wearing a bulletproof vest protecting the children and families of the city in general and specifically the Jewish community, to abandon that desire and commitment as mayor of the city of New York. We will be safe to live in as a city.” 



Tags new york social media Hate speech Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by