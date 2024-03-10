Celebrate the Resilience of the State of of Israel

The 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will take place on June 3 in New York City.

This landmark gathering, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the turbulent events taking place throughout the Middle East, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring significant discussions on the critical events of the day with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post.

In recent years, under the direction of CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, the Post has produced state-of-the-art events featuring fascinating speakers from Israel and the Jewish world.

“The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group,” said Ashkenazi. “We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

Join hundreds of captivating entertainers, pioneering hi-tech visionaries, and dynamic thought leaders in an impactful day at the Annual Conference, and enjoy dozens of strategic meetings that will present numerous opportunities for connection.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will be live-streamed on the Jerusalem Post website and social media channels.

Last year’s event reached more than 1.6 million collective views online, and featured key Israel politicians, including Benny Gantz, Chairman of the National Unity Party; Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry; Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration; Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality, among other officials.

The 2023 Conference also welcomed a number of influential American leaders, including Senator Ben Gardin (D-MD), Senator James Lankford (R-OK), and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Leading business leaders such as Ofer Yannay, founder and chairman of Nofar Energy, and Eitan Neishlos, Founder & President of Neishlos Foundation & Neishlos Capital, also participated.

This year’s conference will also feature a slate of government and business luminaries from Israel and around the world, in addition to having a unique focus on the stories and heroes of October 7 and the resilience of the State of Israel.

Ashkenazi added that there is no better event to network with the "who’s who" of the Jewish world and share ideas than the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.

“Join us in the city that never sleeps,” she encouraged. “At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, you can build once-in-a-lifetime connections.”

>>> For more information and tickets: www.jpost.com/AC24.