Leading Jewish influencers to highlight agenda at Jpost Conference in NY June 3

Leading Jewish media influencers Emily Austin and Aleeza Ben Shalom are among the marquee names who will be appearing at the 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City.

The twenty-two-year-old Austin, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, actively speaks out against antisemitism on social media and is a vocal supporter of Israel. In 2023, the Jerusalem Post profiled Austin and Noa Tishby as key figures in combating antisemitism.

Ben Shalom, host of “Jewish Matchmaking,” the popular Netflix TV series, is a matchmaker, relationship coach, author, and reality television personality. She has appeared on numerous media platforms in addition to Netflix, including NPR and BBC World News. Over the years, Ben Shalom has successfully paired over 200 Jewish couples.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the turbulent events taking place throughout the Middle East, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring significant discussions on the critical events of the day with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post.

In recent years, under the direction of CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, the Post has produced state-of-the-art events featuring fascinating speakers from Israel and the Jewish world.

“The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group,” said Ashkenazi. “We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

Join hundreds of captivating entertainers, pioneering hi-tech visionaries, and dynamic thought leaders in an impactful day at the Annual Conference, and enjoy dozens of strategic meetings that will present numerous opportunities for connection.

Last year’s event reached more than 1.6 million collective views online, and featured prominent Israel politicians, including Benny Gantz, Chairman of the National Unity Party; Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry; Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration; Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality, among other officials.

This year’s conference will feature a slate of government and business luminaries from Israel and around the world, in addition to having a unique focus on the stories and heroes of October 7 and the resilience of the State of Israel.

Ashkenazi added that there is no better event to network with the “who’s who” of the Jewish world and share ideas than the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.

