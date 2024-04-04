Ritchie Torres to headline Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of Israel's staunchest congressional supporters, will address the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 3.

Torres, who represents New York's 15th Congressional District, visited Israel earlier this week with a UJA-Federation delegation. They met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and visited communities in Israel's south that were damaged in the Hamas attacks on October 7. He first traveled to Israel in 2015 while a member of the New York City Council and was quoted as saying that his visit was one of his life's most formative and transformative experiences.

Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the turbulent events taking place throughout the Middle East, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring significant discussions on the critical events of the day with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post.

Congressman Ritchie Torres visiting Israel (Credit: UJA-Federation of New York)

In recent years, under the direction of CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, the Post has produced state-of-the-art events featuring fascinating speakers from Israel and the Jewish world.

"The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group," said Ashkenazi. "We are the gateway between Israel and the world."

Join hundreds of captivating entertainers, pioneering hi-tech visionaries, and dynamic thought leaders for an impactful day at the Annual Conference. Then, enjoy dozens of strategic meetings that will present numerous opportunities for connection.

In addition to Torres, this year's conference will feature a slate of government and business luminaries from Israel and worldwide. It will also include a unique focus on the stories and heroes of October 7 and the resilience of the State of Israel.

A list of last year's speakers can be found on the conference website, www.jpost.com/AC24.

Ashkenazi added that the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference is the best event for networking with the "who's who" of the Jewish world and sharing ideas.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will be live-streamed on the Jerusalem Post website and social media channels.

>> Tickets: www.jpost.com/AC24