The Jerusalem Post Miami Summit

The Jerusalem Post Group is thrilled to announce its inaugural summit in Miami, a significant and privileged occasion for the area's vibrant Jewish community.

The event will take place on November 12-13, 2024 and will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post website.

The conference will focus on topics such as business and financial ties between Israel and the United States, the fight against antisemitism worldwide, the security challenges that Israel is facing, and art in the aftermath of October 7.

Hundreds of members of the Jewish community, entrepreneurs, thought and political leaders and philanthropists are expected to attend the summit.

For more information: conference@jpost.com