Israeli diplomacy to take centerstage at upcoming ‘Post’ Miami summit

Israel has had a rocky year on the international stage.

From international condemnations for its defense tactics to outright denial of Israel’s right to exist and all the way to arrest warrants for Israeli government officials, our country, now more than ever, needs to find steady ground to maintain its global allies.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has been at the forefront of fighting for Israel on the world’s most prominent international political stage.

Ofir Akunis, Israel’s Consul-General to New York, has been representing Israel in a city running rampant with slogans and slurs belonging to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The two of them, alongside several other key diplomatic officials, will be making an appearance and speaking at The Jerusalem Post’s upcoming conference, Shaping Tomorrow: Next-Generation Global Leaders’ Forum.

Learn more about this exciting conference >>

This landmark event will occur at the prominent Shul in Bal Harbour, one of Miami, FL's pivotal Jewish institutions. It will launch with a prestigious and exclusive gala on December 9, with leaders from the Jewish world, security personnel, philanthropists, and businessmen participating. Then, on December 10, the main event will begin. Moshe Lion speaks at the latest Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024 gala evening. (credit: Eclipse Media, Guy Sidi)

Among thought leaders, academics, philanthropists, businesspeople, NGOs, and politicians from the US and Israel alike, diplomats and ambassadors are expected to have keen eyes set on them in particular amid recent diplomatic difficulties, even, perhaps, turmoil.

Gilad Erdan, former Israeli ambassador to the UN and US, will come to represent Magen David Adom as its global president. Among discussions on the organization’s vital life-saving work, he is expected to speak on his time and experience as ambassador and reflect on today’s dire state.

Get your tickets here>>

The conference will bring together the most important and leading people in the Jewish and Israeli world on one stage. It will provide a platform for exclusive interviews and panels with Israeli security personnel, American and Israeli government officials, businessmen and philanthropists, public opinion leaders, and more.

Among other keynote speakers are: Former IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eitan Ben Eliyahu, CIO of Tallwoods Capital LLC Gabe Plotkin, Investor and Hedge Fund Manager Daniel S. Loeb, Activist and Miami Marlins Partner Ari Ackerman, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson, ZAKA CEO Duby Weissenstern, former Bal Harbour mayor and Government Affairs Consultant Gabriel Groisman, and many more.

If you are interested or wish to learn more, click here.