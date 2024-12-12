IDF Widows and Orphans inspire hope and resilience at Miami Summit

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization's participation in the Jerusalem Post’s 2024 Miami Summit was a moving and powerful tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices made in the battle against terror. The event brought together three deeply personal and powerful speeches from freed hostage Andrey Kozlov, Michal Zmora, the widow of fallen IDF hero Arnon Zmora, and Shlomi Nahumson, CEO of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

Kozlov, who Hamas captured on October 7, 2023, and later rescued in the military operation known as Operation Arnon, shared a haunting account of his days in captivity. Kozlov described the constant fear of death and the psychological toll of not knowing whether he would ever see his family again, “Every day is a gift,” he said.

He also spoke of the heroism of the Israeli soldiers who risked their lives to bring him home. Tragically, one of those soldiers, Chief Inspector Arnon Zmora, lost his life during the rescue operation: “I will never be able to repay all those people who got me out of there. I will never forget it, especially you, Arnon."

Following Kozlov, Michal Zmora, Arnon Zmora's widow, took the stage. Her speech painted a picture of the man she had loved and lost. “I lost my partner, my other half... I am no longer Arnon’s wife. Now I am the widow of an Israeli hero,” she said.

Zmora described Arnon as a soldier, compassionate father, husband, and friend. “When people recognize me on the street, they often tell me how heroic my husband was,” she shared, “I always thank them, but also add how sweet he was, because that's the story. The ability to be a hero who defends your family, your country, and yourself without losing your humanity.”

Shlomi Nahumson, CEO of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, followed. “We are all responsible for one another,” he asserted. Nahumson addressed the importance of community support. “I stand before you,” he concluded, “Not just to tell you their stories but to ask for your help. I call upon all of you to stand with the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization and guarantee their future.”

This is the mission,” he concluded, “And together, we can fulfill it. We can build a brighter future for them, for all of us, and for our homeland.”